About 16 to 32% of the Indian population is suffering from fatty liver disease, which makes the caseload of 120 million Indians remain affected. These alarming statistics, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research, indicate that fatty liver disease poses a major disease burden, which is making people pay attention to their dietary choices. One of the ways that fatty liver disease, at least grade 1 of the disease, can benefit from scientifically proven natural remedies that can reduce the amount of fat accumulation in the liver. Jeera water is one such remedy, as the research in Advances of Integrative Medicine suggests it contains compounds that reduce the risk of it. The research points to herbal treatments being able to improve liver enzymes and lipid profiles and slow down the progression of fatty liver disease.

Can Jeera Water Reduce The Risk Of Fatty Liver?

The simple natural remedy involves soaking carom seeds in water to extract their beneficial compounds. It has shown maximum health impact when it is consumed in the morning on an empty stomach. Jeera seeds contain bioactive compounds that make them a beneficial ingredient for reducing the risk of fatty liver disease. Dr. Sanjay Jain, Senior Consultant, Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Apollo Hospitals, Delhi, explains, 'Jeera water can boost bile release that helps break down fats better. It can even support smoother digestion and reduce heaviness. The exact mechanisms behind this are as follows:

1. Improves Digestion

Cumin seeds have been shown to boost digestive enzyme activity, which helps the body break down fats, proteins, and carbohydrates in an effective manner. The stimulation of digestive enzymes boosts digestive enzymes and makes the gut function better. It can even reduce common gastric issues such as bloating and indigestion.

2. Supports Metabolism

Research published in the Annals of Nutrition and Metabolism suggests that jeera water can help regulate blood sugar levels. Jeera water can also reduce body weight and overall fat storage, as well as lower fasting insulin levels.

3. Rich In Antioxidants

Cumin seeds contain compounds that reduce oxidative stress, which can increase cellular ageing. It can improve core metabolic syndrome markers, which are directly tied to metabolic efficiency. Aids Fat Processing

The consumption of jeera water can fast-track fat processing by reducing fat deposition in the liver. The research published in the Annals of Nutrition and Metabolism journal suggests that 3 g of cumin seeds daily for 3 months is proven to reduce fat mass, improve the cholesterol profile, and reduce waist circumference as well.

Also Read: Replace Your Morning Tea With Jeera Water For These Many Benefits

Why Drinking It On An Empty Stomach Matters

Jeera water on an empty stomach can make the beneficial compounds absorb better in the body. But the quantity of it needs to be moderated, as jeera water can also lead to side effects when it is consumed in excess. Here is exactly how it can help with reducing the risk of a fatty liver:

Better absorption of nutrients that can be readily extracted from the food you consume.

Kicks start metabolism early, which is necessary for better nutritional absorption. Supports the gut-liver connection, which is responsible for many bodily processes.

How To Prepare Jeera Water

Jeera water can be prepared by following these simple steps:

Soak 1 tsp cumin overnight or boil it in water, as the bioactive compounds need to be absorbed by the gut.

Drink warm in the morning to make sure that the temperature doesn't suddenly shock the system.

Avoid adding sugar, as it can change its effect on the body, as it will cause a blood sugar spike instead.

Possible Side Effects That You Should Know

Jeera water can pose side effects as well, as it is a natural remedy, and it can result in the following:

Excess consumption risks, as it is a digestive aid whose dose needs to be moderated.

Pregnant women/irritable bowel syndrome patients need to be careful of their jeera water consumption.

Not a replacement for medical treatment, as fatty liver affects people in grades; only grade 1 can benefit from jeera water consumption alongside medical treatment.

Also Read: Why Liquid Fructose Triggers Fatty Liver Disease, Even If It Comes From Natural Fruit Pulp

Tips To Reduce Fatty Liver Disease Risk

Fatty liver disease risk can be reduced by taking a holistic approach to make sure that the body is able to repair the damage that is caused by an impaired liver. Liver health needs a combination of healthy habits to function properly and filter out the substances that it doesn't need. Here is how you can do so:

Cut refined sugar and refined carb intake, as they can spike blood sugar levels and increase stress on the liver.

Exercise regularly to improve metabolism.

Maintain a healthy weight, as the stress on the liver can be minimised.

Limit alcohol intake as it increases stress on the liver and affects its functioning.

Jeera water is a supportive habit, not a cure for fatty liver disease. But a doctor consultation is needed to make sure jeera-water intake is regulated and moderated.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.