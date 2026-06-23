The Food Regulation and Authority of India has recently issued notices to several food businesses that were violating norms set for food products. One of the major flagged products that was highlighted for violating the FSS Act, 2006, was the percentage of fresh fruit juice that is packaged and sold to consumers. The presence of liquid fructose in 100% fresh fruit juices could be fuelling a silent epidemic of fatty liver disease. Even if a percentage of natural fruit pulp is added to the packaged juices, the specific ingredient on the label, known as liquid fructose, is behind increasing fat accumulation in liver tissue.

Research published in Clinical Nutrition Open Science highlights that consuming high doses of liquid fructose can increase the risk of fatty liver disease. Liquid fructose poses significant health risks, as it is often unknowingly consumed in fruit pulp-rich juices and packaged drinks. This can add to the growing fatty liver disease burden in India that affects about 39% of Indian adults, as per the Lancet journal.

What Is Liquid Fructose And Where Is It Found?

Liquid fructose contains free sugar that is added to packaged juices, cold drinks, and sweetened beverages. This ingredient doesn't have any fruit fibre to bind itself into for easy processing and absorption. The metabolism of liquid fructose lies in how processed food is manufactured and the resulting spike in blood sugar levels.

To preserve the fruit pulp used in processed juices, the addition of added sugars makes it a blood sugar bomb.

The liquid nature of high sugar content introduces stress on the liver and contributes to pushing fatty deposits in liver tissue.

How Liquid Fructose Triggers Fatty Liver Disease

Research published in the Advances in Nutrition journal details that liquid fructose can increase or trigger the progression of fatty liver disease when it is consumed for a long time.

The rapid absorption of liquid calories present in liquid fructose can increase pressure on the liver. It can be converted to fat via de novo lipogenesis, which impairs normal liver functioning.

When the consumption of liquid fructose is prolonged, it can lead to liver fat buildup and insulin resistance.

Whole Fruit vs Liquid Fructose: Key Difference

The component fructose is even present in whole fruit, but its non-processed nature can slow down sugar absorption. The fibre content slows down the blood sugar spike, and the fullness factor between each of them also has an impact on liver function.

If you are someone who thinks that drinking fruit juice is enough to get their nutritional value, then you need to reconsider. Drinking fruit is not the same as eating it, as fibre, fullness, and nutritional impact vary. Most importantly, you need to consider whether liquid fructose is present and how it can impact your liver.

Why 'Natural' Labels Can Be Misleading

Natural labels on fruit juices can be misleading, as they could be concealing harmful ingredients in the list of ingredients on the food product. You need to scan the label from top to bottom to make sure that the fruit juice that you are consuming is from actual fruit pulp and naturally doesn't equate to low sugar.

These reasons are why the FSSAI has enforced stricter norms and sent notices to non-compliant food manufacturers who mislead consumers.

Also Read: Fatty Liver Crisis In India: Why Are Non-Alcoholics At Risk?

Rising Fatty Liver Disease In India

Fatty liver disease is on the rise in India, and one of the major factors driving the silent epidemic is poor dietary choices. Even children are becoming increasingly vulnerable to developing fatty liver disease as multiple inferior and damaging ingredients are entering their systems and impacting liver function.

A diet that is rich in sugary beverages and packaged fruit juices needs to be reconsidered, as it may be driving an increased risk of fatty liver disease.

Dr Nutan Desai, Senior Consultant Gastroenterology, Fortis Mulund, explains, "Liquid fructose bypasses normal metabolism and directly burdens the liver."

Also Read: Matcha vs Moringa: Which Green Powder Actually Repairs A Fatty Liver?

How To Protect Your Liver

Liver health can be protected when healthy habits are the norm, which can range from the following:

Eat whole fruits, not juices

Avoid packaged "healthy" drinks

Check sugar on labels

Limit sugary beverages

The recent crackdown on misleading food products is a wake-up call that 'natural' doesn't always translate to being actually harmless. People need to be aware of the impacts that liquid fructose can have on their liver functioning, and stricter regulatory enforcement is needed to avoid the fallout.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.