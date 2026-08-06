Walking barefoot, often referred to as earthing or grounding, can have numerous health benefits that seem simple but have profound effects on overall well-being. Modern life has confined feet to rigid structures that alter natural biomechanics and weaken posture. Barefoot walking is far more than a passing wellness trend; it is a biologically sound practice that restores natural movement patterns. By restoring your body's natural alignment, waking up forgotten nerve endings, and strengthening your foundational muscles, walking barefoot for a few minutes every day benefits your health in more ways than one.

Dr. Alok Chopra, a renowned cardiologist, recently took to Instagram to highlight the benefits of walking barefoot. "To improve your health, get your feet on the ground," he wrote in the post.

What happens when you walk barefoot?

"Walking barefoot allows the body to discharge excess electrical charges into the earth. This practice can help restore the body's natural electrical balance by facilitating the repolarisation of cells," Dr. Chopra mentioned.

He further explained the importance of repolarisation and said, "Repolarisation is the process through which a cell's natural electrical charge is restored after it has been disrupted. Repolarised red blood cells may move more freely, supporting healthy circulation."

"Walking barefoot helps you to release accumulated electrical charge through contact with the earth's surface. It also reduces stress and promotes relaxation."

Additionally, it "supports emotional well-being, mental clarity and a greater sense of calm, balance and restful sleep," Dr. Chopra adds.

Benefits of walking barefoot explained

1. Improved foot strength and flexibility

When you walk barefoot, your feet engage in natural movements that strengthen the muscles, tendons, and ligaments. Modern footwear often limits the movement of the foot, but walking without shoes allows the foot to adapt to different surfaces, enhancing strength and flexibility.

2. Better posture and balance

Barefoot walking encourages more natural alignment of the body. Without shoes altering your foot's position, your natural posture is restored, leading to improved balance and stability. This can help reduce the risk of falls and injuries, especially in older adults.

3. Enhanced proprioception

Proprioception is your body's ability to sense its position in space. Walking barefoot stimulates the nerve endings in the feet, improving this sense and enhancing overall coordination. This heightened awareness can contribute to better athletic performance and prevent injuries.

4. Increased blood circulation

Walking barefoot stimulates circulation in the feet and lower extremities. This improved blood flow can enhance overall cardiovascular health and provide a better supply of oxygen and nutrients to muscles and tissues.

5. Reduced inflammation and stress

Walking barefoot allows for a direct connection with the Earth, facilitating the transfer of electrons that help reduce inflammation and improve overall health. Additionally, the experience of being in touch with nature and feeling the ground can lower stress and promote relaxation.

How to get started

"Just 15-30 minutes a day can make a meaningful addition to a healthy lifestyle," Dr. Chopra recommends.

"Walking barefoot on grass, sand, or soil is a simple way to reconnect with nature. It may help promote relaxation, reduce stress, and support overall well-being. It helps you connect with nature and stay present," Dr. Chopra concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.