Weight loss is a common goal for many people, but starting a weight loss journey can feel overwhelming. The sheer amount of information available around diet plans, workout routines, tips, and tricks can be daunting. As a result, many people struggle with figuring out what works best for them, leading to confusion and frustration. Additionally, unrealistic expectations fueled by social media can exacerbate feelings of inadequacy, making the journey seem even more challenging. If you are trying to lose weight and want to lose the first 5 kgs quickly but safely, here's a complete guide for you.

How to lose the first 5 kgs quickly

Rapid weight loss can do more harm than good. It is wise to aim for a steady loss of 1 kg per week. To lose your first 5 kilograms quickly and safely, you should aim for a timeframe of 4 to 6 weeks by combining a targeted calorie deficit, strategic carbohydrate reduction, and increased physical activity.

While extreme diets claim you can lose 5 kg in a single week, that rapid drop is often related to water weight rather than actual fat loss. Shifting your goal to a realistic pace of about 1 kg per week helps ensure that the weight you drop is body fat and that you can maintain these results long-term.

Diet tips:

1. Create a 500-calorie deficit

Focus on consuming fewer calories than you burn. Reduce your daily caloric intake by 500 to 800 calories below your maintenance level to safely force your body to burn stored energy.

2. Increase your protein intake

Protein satisfies hunger, burns more calories during digestion, and prevents muscle loss. Opt for high-protein snacks and distribute your intake evenly across meals.

3. Hydrate

Drink plenty of water. Sometimes, your body confuses thirst with hunger. Drinking more water signals your kidneys to release stored fluid and flush out excess sodium.

4. Cut out all liquid calories

Swap sodas, packaged juices, and creamy coffees for unsweetened green tea, black coffee, or plain water.

5. Minimise sodium

High salt intake forces your body to retain fluids. Avoid highly-processed foods as they are typically loaded with sodium.

Exercise tips:

1. Hit a daily step target

Track your movement and aim for 8,000 to 10,000 steps every day. This will help you stay active and burn calories throughout the day.

2. Combine cardio exercises and strength training

Pair cardiovascular exercises with strength training to support overall metabolic health. Incorporate resistance training or bodyweight circuits at least twice a week. Keeping your muscles active protects your metabolic rate from slowing down.

3. Consider interval training

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) burns massive amounts of calories in a short window. Performing HIIT twice a week can help you achieve effective results.

Sleep 7 to 8 hours

Sleep deprivation spikes cortisol (the stress hormone) and ghrelin (the hunger hormone), which can halt rapid weight loss and trigger intense sugar cravings.

What to do next after losing first 5 kgs

Once you've successfully lost your first 5 kgs, it's essential to maintain that momentum. A transition from a rapid loss phase into a sustainable strategy can help prevent weight-loss plateaus and protect your metabolism.

After reaching your initial goal, take some time to evaluate what worked and what didn't. Adjust your plan accordingly.

A lighter body burns fewer calories at rest and during exercise. Create a new 300 to 500-calorie deficit based on your new weight.

Keep up with the balanced diet and regular exercise. You might want to introduce new foods or workout routines to keep things exciting.

Relying purely on long cardio sessions can lead to muscle loss and increased appetite. Focus on progressive overload in strength training to signal your body to keep muscle and burn fat.

Move away from highly restrictive low-calorie foods and learn to incorporate your favourite meals mindfully.

Weight loss is a journey with ups and downs. Celebrate your progress and stay committed to your goals, even if they take time. Remember, the key is to approach weight loss as a gradual process, prioritising health over quick fixes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.