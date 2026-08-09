A few spots of blood between periods can seem too insignificant to warrant a doctor's appointment. Many women instinctively look for an explanation: stress, travel, a change in routine, hormonal fluctuations or simply an "early period". Often, the cause may be benign. But the more important question is not "Can this happen normally?" It is "Is this normal for me?" That distinction can be important.

Unusual vaginal bleeding is not a diagnosis but a symptom of something else. It may arise due to hormonal changes, the cervix, uterus, vagina, conditions related to pregnancy or drugs. In some women, unusual vaginal bleeding is a possible early sign of a serious problem including gynecological cancers.

The Same Bleeding Can Mean Different Things At Different Ages

Age and stage of reproduction play a vital role in interpreting abnormal bleeding. For teenagers, irregular menstrual cycles are quite common as their hormonal system is still developing. In reproductive age, spotting may take place either during ovulation or after starting, stopping or changing of hormonal contraceptives. Intrauterine devices, infection, fibroids, polyps, thyroid abnormalities and hormonal disorders can cause irregular bleeding too.

Pregnancy is another factor that needs to be taken into account in sexually active women. Abnormal bleeding during pregnancy shouldn't be always considered as implantation bleeding especially when it is associated with pain.

During perimenopause, menstrual cycles become less regular for women. It doesn't mean that all cases of abnormal bleeding should be associated with hormone changes.

I would like to highlight the following rule: any vaginal bleeding after menopause requires medical examination.

Even slight spotting needs to be mentioned to the gynaecologist. It is possible that postmenopausal bleeding may be caused by benign reasons, but it may also be one of the earliest symptoms of the development of a pathological condition in the endometrium or cervix.

Bleeding After Sex Deserves Attention Too

Another symptom women may hesitate to discuss is bleeding after intercourse.

A number of possible causes include irritation of the cervix, vaginal dryness, infections, polyps, and changes in hormones. However, where postcoital bleeding recurs or remains unexplained, it needs to be investigated.

Cervical bleeding is significant here since cervical smear and clinical investigations can reveal any problems early on.

When Should You Stop Watching And Start Investigating?

There is no universal rule that every episode of spotting requires extensive testing. However, medical evaluation becomes particularly important when bleeding:

Repeatedly occurs between otherwise regular periods

Happens after sexual intercourse

Becomes heavier, prolonged or increasingly frequent

Occurs after menopause

Is accompanied by pelvic or abdominal pain

Occurs with unusual vaginal discharge or fever

Causes weakness, dizziness or symptoms of significant blood loss

Represents a clear change from your usual menstrual pattern

Occurs during pregnancy

The key word is unexplained. A woman does not need to assume the worst. She simply needs to avoid assuming that nothing is wrong without finding out why the bleeding is occurring.

Don't Let Google Become The Diagnosis

The internet has made health information more accessible, but it has also created a peculiar problem. Women experiencing abnormal bleeding often oscillate between two extremes: "It is probably nothing" and "Could this be cancer?"

Neither response is particularly useful. The appropriate approach is evaluation based on the individual woman's age, reproductive status, symptoms, medical history and risk factors. According to the circumstances, a doctor might suggest a pelvic exam, pregnancy test, cervical screening test, blood tests, ultrasound, or even further testing of the uterus or cervix.

There isn't one test that needs to be done in all cases of spotting in women.

Know Your Own Baseline

Perhaps one of the simplest tools in women's health is also one of the most overlooked: knowing what is normal for you.

How long does your cycle usually last? How heavy is your bleeding? Do you normally experience spotting around ovulation? Has your cycle recently changed? Does intercourse cause bleeding? Have you started a new medication or contraceptive? These details can help a doctor distinguish a temporary variation from a pattern that requires investigation.

Women also need to feel comfortable discussing symptoms that are often considered embarrassing or "too personal". Vaginal bleeding, sexual health and menstrual changes are medical issues, not subjects that should be hidden.

The Message Is Simple: Don't Panic, But Don't Normalise Change

Unexpected bleeding does not mean cancer. In many women, the cause will be treatable and non-serious. Cancer prevention and early detection often begin with recognising that something has changed.

A few spots may be nothing. Repeated spotting may be a clue. Bleeding after menopause is a reason to investigate. Bleeding after sex that keeps returning deserves attention.

Your body does not need to produce a dramatic warning before you listen to it. Sometimes, the earliest signal is simply a change from what has always been normal for you. Don't panic. Don't self-diagnose. Don't dismiss it either. Find out why!

(By Dr Aditi Bhatt, Gynaecological Oncologist, SSO Cancer Hospital)

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