When you decide to start in vitro fertilization, it is natural to focus on medications, scans, and treatment dates. Yet, what you do in the weeks before your IVF cycle can influence how your body responds. While preparation cannot guarantee pregnancy, it may improve your overall health and create better conditions for treatment.

As a fertility specialist, I often meet couples who expect IVF to overcome every challenge. The reality is more nuanced. Egg quality, sperm health, uterine conditions, age, and underlying medical problems all play a role. Some of these factors cannot be changed. Others can be addressed before treatment begins.

Preparing your body is less about following internet trends and more about correcting simple, measurable issues.

Begin With Your Overall Health

Before beginning IVF, your doctor should understand your overall health, not only your reproductive history. Blood sugar levels, thyroid function, vitamin deficiencies, blood pressure, and body weight deserve attention. Conditions such as diabetes, thyroid disorders, anemia, or uncontrolled hypertension may reduce the chances of a healthy pregnancy if left untreated.

If you have irregular menstrual cycles, severe menstrual pain, fibroids, endometriosis, or previous miscarriages, discuss them openly. These details often influence the treatment plan more than patients expect.

Body weight also affects hormone balance. Women with obesity may require higher medication doses during ovarian stimulation. They can also face a greater risk of complications during pregnancy. Being significantly underweight may interfere with hormone production and egg development.

You do not need rapid weight loss before IVF. Losing even 5 to 10 percent of body weight over several months may improve ovulation in some women with obesity, especially those with polycystic ovary syndrome. A gradual approach is usually safer than restrictive diets.

Build Better Habits Through Food and Exercise

There is no single IVF diet supported by strong evidence. Still, certain eating habits appear to support reproductive health.

Your meals should include vegetables, fruits, whole grains, pulses, nuts, seeds, dairy if tolerated, and adequate protein from eggs, fish, poultry, or plant sources. Healthy fats from walnuts, flaxseeds, and olive oil may also be beneficial.

Highly processed foods, excessive sugar, and frequent fast food meals should become occasional choices rather than daily habits. These foods are often associated with weight gain and poor metabolic health, both of which may affect fertility.

If you have vitamin deficiencies, your doctor may recommend supplements. Folic acid deserves particular attention. Women planning pregnancy should usually begin folic acid at least one month before conception because it helps reduce the risk of neural tube defects in the baby.

Regular physical activity improves insulin sensitivity, circulation, and overall fitness. These changes may help your body respond better to treatment.

You do not need intense workouts. Brisk walking, cycling, swimming, yoga, or moderate strength training for about 150 minutes each week is usually appropriate for most women. If you already perform high intensity exercise every day, your doctor may advise reducing the intensity once ovarian stimulation begins.

Sleep, Medicines, and Lifestyle Choices Matter

Sleep is often neglected during fertility treatment. Many patients stay awake researching success stories or worrying about outcomes.

Poor sleep can influence stress hormones, appetite regulation, and metabolic health. While research linking sleep directly to IVF success remains limited, maintaining a regular sleep schedule is a sensible part of preparing for pregnancy. Aim for seven to nine hours of sleep most nights.

Tell your fertility specialist about every prescription medicine, over the counter drug, herbal supplement, and health product you use. Some medications are safe during fertility treatment, while others may need adjustment.

Smoking has consistently been associated with reduced fertility. It may lower egg quality, affect ovarian reserve, and increase miscarriage risk. Male fertility is also affected through reduced sperm count, movement, and DNA quality.

Alcohol is best avoided while preparing for IVF. Caffeine may also need to be limited. Many specialists recommend keeping intake below 200 milligrams each day, roughly one to two cups of coffee depending on how it is prepared.

IVF Preparation Is for Both Partners

One common misconception is that preparation is only the woman's responsibility. Male fertility contributes equally to treatment success.

Sperm quality changes over time and often responds to healthier habits. Men should maintain a healthy weight, stop smoking, limit alcohol, exercise regularly, and keep conditions such as diabetes under good control. Avoiding prolonged heat exposure from hot tubs or frequent sauna use may also be helpful.

Since sperm development takes about 70 to 90 days, lifestyle changes are more likely to make a difference when started several months before IVF.

Prepare Your Mind Along With Your Body

IVF can become emotionally demanding. Feeling anxious does not mean your treatment will fail. However, persistent stress may affect sleep, eating habits, and your ability to stay consistent with treatment.

You do not need to eliminate stress completely. That is rarely realistic. Instead, build routines that help you cope. Some patients benefit from counselling. Others find support groups, breathing exercises, or regular conversations with their partner more useful.

Also prepare for the practical side of treatment. Organize your medications, understand your injection schedule, and plan your work commitments where possible. Ask questions whenever something is unclear.

IVF is a partnership between medical care and your body's ability to respond. While no preparation can promise success, improving your health before treatment gives you the strongest possible foundation for the journey ahead.

(By Dr. Monica Gupta, Consultant Gynecologist, Manipal Hopsital, Bhubaneshwar)

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