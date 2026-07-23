Two Life Convicts, Serving Time For Murder Marry Inside Jodhpur Jail

Inside the high walls of Jodhpur's Mandore Open Jail, where life is usually defined by routine, discipline and the weight of past convictions, Wednesday unfolded differently.

There were garlands instead of handcuffs, wedding chants instead of prison commands, and smiles that briefly replaced the sombre atmosphere of incarceration.

Mularam, dressed as the groom, and Seema, adorned as the bride, exchanged garlands before taking the traditional 'saat phere' inside the premises of the Mandore Open Jail.

The two life convicts, serving sentences in separate murder cases, became husband and wife after securing permission from the Rajasthan High Court.

For a few hours, the open jail transformed into a wedding venue.

The ceremony was simple but steeped in tradition.

With jail officials, police personnel and prison staff serving as witnesses, the couple completed the customary Hindu wedding rituals.

Unlike conventional weddings filled with relatives and elaborate celebrations, the guest list here comprised 21 people, mostly officials from the prison administration and security personnel. Yet, the atmosphere carried the warmth of a family gathering as those present blessed the couple and celebrated the occasion by distributing sweets.

For the bride and groom, the ceremony marked more than a marriage, it represented hope, companionship and a chance to rebuild their lives.

Both Mularam and Seema are serving life imprisonment in separate murder cases. Their good conduct earned them a transfer to Mandore Open Jail, one of Rajasthan's correctional institutions designed to facilitate rehabilitation rather than strict confinement. It was here that they came to know each other.

Over time, their acquaintance grew into a relationship, and they decided they wanted to spend their lives together. Since they were serving prison terms, their marriage required judicial approval. They approached the Rajasthan High Court, which granted permission after considering their rehabilitation and legal rights.

The court also directed that the necessary parole and administrative formalities be completed, paving the way for the ceremony.

As such, Mandore Open Jail operates on a philosophy different from conventional prisons.

Unlike high-security jails, open prisons are intended for inmates with good conduct and lower security risks.

The system aims to prepare prisoners for eventual reintegration into society by encouraging responsibility, discipline and social engagement.

Prison officials say the institution's broader objective is to ensure that inmates do not remain defined solely by their crimes but are also given opportunities to reform and rebuild their lives.

The marriage of Mularam and Seema is being viewed within that larger framework.

Giving a message beyond the prison gates, the wedding has drawn attention not because of its scale but because of what it symbolises.

It highlights the role of rehabilitation within the criminal justice system and raises broader questions about second chances, human dignity and the possibility of change, even for those serving life sentences.

While the couple will continue to serve their respective sentences under the rules governing the open jail, they now do so as partners.

As the final wedding rituals concluded and sweets were shared among those present, the prison briefly became a place of celebration rather than confinement.

For Mularam and Seema, the day marked not the end of a sentence, but the beginning of a shared journey, one that started not in a wedding hall, but within the walls of a prison built on the idea that rehabilitation, too, has a place in justice.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)