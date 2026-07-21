Rajasthan Man Kills Wife, Hides Body In Trunk After She Refuses To Give Money For Liquor

A man allegedly beat his wife to death and hid her body in an iron trunk after she refused to give him money for liquor in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Agwana Khurd village under Surajgarh police station limits on July 18, but came to light four days later after a foul smell started coming from the trunk, they said.

Station House Officer Ram Singh Yadav said the accused, Krishna Kumar Jat (40), had a dispute with his wife Sulochana (34) on Saturday over money for alcohol.

"When the woman refused to give money, the accused allegedly beat her brutally, leading to her death," he said.

The police said the accused then tied the woman's hands, placed the body in an iron trunk inside the house and locked it to hide the crime.

After a few days, when a foul smell started emanating, the accused informed an acquaintance, which eventually led to police being alerted.

"The body was found inside a locked trunk and has been kept in the mortuary. The accused has been detained and is being questioned," the officer said.

The police said the couple's 16-year-old son was not at home at the time of the incident. When he returned, the accused misled him by saying that his mother had gone somewhere.

The accused has confessed to the crime during questioning, but the exact manner and weapon used in the murder are yet to be established, the police said.

"The exact cause of death will be confirmed after post-mortem and forensic reports," Yadav said.

The couple had married in 2009. Further investigation is underway, the police added.

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