Man Stabs Wife To Death With Scissors In Delhi, Arrested From Moradabad

Delhi Police found considerable success in solving the Seelampur murder case by arresting the key accused from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district on Sunday.

Conducting a focused and swift operation, a police team from Seelampur tracked down the missing husband (key suspect) of the 45-year-old woman, who was allegedly brutally murdered inside her home in the Gautampuri area.

A complaint of murder was lodged with the Seelmapur police station on Thursday as the victim's family claimed that the woman was killed in a cold-blooded manner by her husband after a bitter fight.

A police team immediately reached the spot, where the woman was found lying in a pool of blood with grievous injuries. She was rushed to JPC Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

The crime scene was subsequently inspected by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts, who collected physical and forensic evidence from the spot.

According to the complaint, the couple again had a heated argument on the fateful day. He assaulted his wife in a fit of rage with a pair of scissors, inflicting multiple injuries. After finding her motionless, he locked the house and fled the scene. The police team recovered a pair of scissors and blood-stained clothes during the enquiry.

A case was lodged under 103(1) of the BNS, and a comprehensive investigation was initiated.

During the initial inquiry, the husband of the victim, Saleem, was found missing from the house, making him the prime suspect.

Assessing the gravity of the offence, a dedicated police team launched an intensive search operation for the accused.

The police analysed CCTV footage from multiple locations, used technical evidence as well as human intelligence inputs to trace the suspect's movements across different places.

The continuous technical surveillance traced the accused Saleem (52 years) to the vicinity of Moradabad Railway Station, where he was finally apprehended.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to committing the offence. He disclosed that his wife had previously worked in a garment factory, and he had long suspected her of having an illicit relationship with a co-worker. This suspicion had become a recurring source of domestic disputes between them, leading to frequent fights.

The accused also told the police that he kept changing locations and travelling through Anand Vihar, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur and Lucknow before returning towards Moradabad to evade arrest, but eventually was caught.

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