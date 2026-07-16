Bengaluru Man Uses Leash To Strangle 4-Month Pregnant Wife, Kill Self

A 30-year-old man allegedly strangled his four-month pregnant wife to death using a dog leash before using the same leash to die by suicide inside their residence in Bengaluru's Channammanakere Achukattu area on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Swapna. While the family was originally from Uttar Pradesh, the man, Manoj, was born and brought up in Bengaluru and worked as a carpenter.

Police said the couple had been married for nearly three years and lived with Manoj's parents and other family members. Manoj had reportedly not gone to work for the past four days, and frequent quarrels had been taking place between the couple.

Around noon, another argument reportedly broke out between the two inside their room. During the altercation, Manoj allegedly used a nylon dog leash to strangulate Swapna.

After allegedly killing his wife, Manoj is suspected of having used the same nylon leash to hang himself from the ceiling fan in the room.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving information and shifted the bodies for a post-mortem examination.

"The husband used a red nylon rope to strangulate his wife and later hanged himself from the ceiling fan using the same rope. The Inspector and the ACP reached the spot, had the door opened, and found the man hanging inside. The exact cause will be known after the investigation," police told news agency PTI.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.