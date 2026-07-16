Mumbai Train Seat Row Turns Violent, Man Injured In Metal Bracelet Attack

A dispute over a seat on a Mumbai local train turned violent in the early hours of Thursday, leaving two passengers injured.

The incident took place on an Ambernath-bound local train travelling between Dombivli and Thakurli stations shortly after midnight.

While initial reports suggested that a passenger had been attacked with a machete, the Government Railway Police (GRP) later said its preliminary investigation found no evidence of any sharp weapon being used.

Passenger Alleges Attack

According to one of the injured passenger, the train was crowded when he boarded after finishing work. He said the train became relatively empty by the time it reached Diva station in Thane city.

The passenger alleged that a group of men boarded the train at Dombivli. Despite several vacant seats being available, he claimed they approached him while he was resting and questioned him for sleeping on the seat.

"I told them I was getting up," he said.

The passenger alleged that as he was about to stand up, the men suddenly removed a metal bracelet (kada) and assaulted him. He claimed multiple blows were inflicted on his head, causing heavy bleeding.

He further alleged that one of the attackers told his companion that the victim had suffered serious injuries and that they should leave the spot.

The injured passenger said he grabbed the collar of one of the attackers, after which the group allegedly tried to push him out of the moving train.

According to him, when the train stopped at Thakurli station, four to five men entered the coach and rescued him.

Police Version

However, the GRP's version of events differs from the passenger's account.

Clarifying the incident, railway authorities said a fight broke out between two persons in the luggage coach of a Parel-Ambarnath local train at around 12:10 am while the train was in motion.

According to the Railways, both individuals sustained head injuries during the altercation.

Personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the GRP attended the train after it arrived at Kalyan station. The injured passengers were provided immediate first aid and shifted to Rukhmabai Hospital, while the more seriously injured person was later referred to Sion Hospital.

A preliminary inquiry conducted by the GRP found that neither of the individuals involved was carrying a sharp weapon.

According to the railway statement, the injury was caused when a metal bracelet, worn by one of the men struck the other person's head during the fight.

The GRP is taking legal action in the matter. Police said a detailed report will be prepared after further investigation.

Similar Incident Reported Last Month

The incident comes weeks after the killing of Mayank Lohar on a fast local train on June 23.

Lohar, 22, was stabbed to death inside a first-class compartment of a Churchgate-Nallasopara fast local train following an argument over keeping the coach door open during heavy rain.

Lohar was travelling in the first-class coach of Train No. 90663, when the incident occurred between Andheri and Borivali stations, when he reportedly asked the accused Roshan Suvarna to close the coach door.

The request allegedly led to a heated argument between the two passengers. During the altercation, the accused Suvarna allegedly pulled out a sharp weapon and stabbed Lohar in the abdomen, inflicting serious injuries that led to his death.