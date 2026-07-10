Man Stabs Ex-Girlfriend For Marrying Another Man, Then Attempts To Kill Self

An 18-year-old woman was stabbed by her former boyfriend after she married another man. The woman, identified as Nandini Das, was attacked inside her house in Bengaluru's Ramagondanahalli on Thursday morning, around 9:30.

According to the police, the accused, also an 18-year-old, Bande Nawaz, studied with Das at a private school. The two had known each other for the past three years and were in a relationship. Nawaz was reportedly upset after over Das marrying another man. He allegedly went to her house, stabbed her multiple times in the neck, hands, ribs and thighs with a knife, and then tried to kill himself.

Das's parents were away at the time of the incident. Nawaz allegedly locked her two younger brothers inside a room before attacking her in the hall, the police said.

Despite sustaining multiple injuries, Das managed to run out of the house and call for help. Upon hearing her screams, the neighbours alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and shifted Das and Nawaz to separate hospitals.

While the victim, Das, is undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital, the accused, Nawaz, has been admitted to Vydehi Hospital in Bengaluru.

Nawaz was working in Whitefield, as a driver, and was staying in Tubarahalli, Varthur, the police said.

A case of attempted murder has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation into the matter is underway.

In a similar incident reported last month, one Rajeev allegedly stabbed his 23-year-old girlfriend, Anjali, to death following an argument over marriage. According to the police, Anjali and Rajeev met at the office and developed a romantic relationship. The two had been together for the past three to four years. Anjali's parents, however, opposed the relationship and the idea of their marriage due to Rajeev's background.

Rajeev had repeatedly tried to convince Anjali and her family regarding the marriage. Owing to family pressure, Anjali had reportedly begun avoiding Rajeev. Upset over this, on June 28, Rajeev invited Anjali for dinner and brought up the subject of marriage, leading to an argument between them. The woman reportedly walked away, but he followed her and allegedly stabbed her in the neck with a knife he had carried with him.

Anjali was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she died of her injuries. Rajeev was arrested.