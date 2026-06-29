Woman Found Dead, Boyfriend Unconscious At Homestay Near Bengaluru

A young woman has died under suspicious circumstances at a homestay near Muddenahalli in Chikkaballapur district on the outskirts of Bengaluru. At the same time, her boyfriend was found unconscious at the same location and has since been admitted to hospital.

Officers found the woman's body inside the homestay premises. A rope was recovered from the spot, and tablets were also discovered, leading investigators to suspect that poison may have been consumed. The exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed and will be established following a post-mortem examination.

The man, identified as Sanjeet Ali, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Police are examining several possibilities, including whether he allegedly killed the woman before attempting to take his own life, or whether the two had entered into a suicide pact together.

Chikkaballapur Superintendent of Police Kushal Chowksi, along with other senior officers, visited the homestay and inspected the scene.

Sources indicate that the two had been in a relationship for some time, and that their families were opposed to it. The woman is also believed to have left home with the same man on a previous occasion. The couple had checked into the homestay on Saturday.

Further investigation is underway.