Woman Strangled, Body Stuffed Into Suitcase, Dumped In Bengaluru Lake

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly strangling a 61-year-old woman to death, stuffing her body into a suitcase, transporting it on a motorcycle and dumping it in a lake on the outskirts of Bengaluru, allegedly to rob her gold jewellery.

The victim, Jayamma (61), wife of Boregowda and a resident of Challaghatta in Kengeri, had been reported missing. Her body was found inside a red suitcase floating in Thimmappa Lake at Ramohalli on July 21 after police received information at around 12.33 pm.

During the investigation, Kumbalagodu Police identified the victim and arrested the accused, Gagan R (21), a resident of Challaghatta, within 24 hours.

According to police, Gagan allegedly strangled Jayamma with the intention of stealing her jewellery. Investigators said he removed her gold chain and earrings, placed her body in a red suitcase from the house, transported it on his motorcycle and dumped it in the lake in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Police said a special investigation team cracked the case within 24 hours.

Officials are collecting scientific evidence, including CCTV footage, while further investigation is underway.