Bengaluru Couple, Daughter Killed By Elder Daughter, Live-In Partner With Machete

Three members of a family were found brutally murdered at their apartment in Bengaluru on Monday.

The victims have been identified as Somasundar (55), his wife Muthulakshmi (48), and their younger daughter Supriya (20). All three were allegedly stabbed to death.

Police suspect the murders were carried out by the couple's elder daughter, Shwetha, and her boyfriend Kenneth, who are reportedly in a live-in relationship. The accused are absconding.

According to preliminary investigations, Shwetha's parents had opposed her relationship with Kenneth. Police suspect this opposition may have led to the murders.

The shocking murders took place at Sai Green Apartment, Dhamanik Layout, Seegehalli, under the KR Puram police station limits on Monday.

Investigators are probing whether the killings were pre-planned and if Shwetha and Kenneth acted together. KR Puram police inspected the scene. The bodies have been sent to East Point Hospital for post-mortem examination. A manhunt has been launched to trace the accused. Further investigation is underway.

Debt Angle Under Probe

More details have emerged during the investigation. The accused, Shwetha, had allegedly run up debts of nearly Rs 30 lakh. Police sources said her parents frequently questioned her about the mounting debt, leading to tensions in the family.

Investigators believe Shwetha and Kenneth visited the family home on Monday when only her mother, Muthulakshmi, was present. Her father Somasundar and younger sister Supriya were away.

Police suspect an argument broke out between Shwetha, Kenneth and Muthulakshmi. During the altercation, Muthulakshmi was allegedly attacked with a machete-like weapon and killed.

After the murder, the accused allegedly washed bloodstains in the bathroom before Somasundar and Supriya returned home.

According to police, when Supriya entered the house, Shwetha allegedly restrained her while Kenneth attacked her with the weapon, killing her.

Somasundar was then allegedly assaulted with the same weapon. Despite severe injuries, he reportedly managed to run out of the house and seek help. He later died.

Police have launched a search to trace Shwetha and Kenneth, who remain absconding. The exact motive and sequence of events are being verified. Police said one person has been arrested in the case, but no details have been shared so far.