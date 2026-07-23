How To Poison Someone, Burn Body: Bengaluru Man Asks AI Before Triple Murders

The prime accused in the Bengaluru triple murder case allegedly used Google's AI chatbot Gemini to research weapons, body disposal, poisoning and ways to evade police detection while planning the crime, according to Whitefield Division Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Saidulu Adavath.

Speaking to NDTV, DCP Adavath said investigators found that the accused had used Google Gemini to create hypothetical scenarios and seek information related to committing crimes.

“He was using Google Gemini. He created hypothetical situations and searched for information about weapons, how to burn a body, how to stay without using a mobile phone and similar topics. He even sought details on different types of weapons and how slow poisoning works,” he said.

Police also alleged that the accused had planned to destroy evidence by setting up a furnace.

“He wanted to start a cloud kitchen. He had procured equipment, including a furnace and a tank, and had set them up. The plan was to use them to dispose of the body,” the DCP said.

Explaining the sequence of the killings, Adavath said investigators believe the accused first attacked the mother before assaulting the other family members.

“The mother was attacked first. By then, the father and sister came to the door. He stabbed the father. When the sister raised an alarm, he turned towards her and stabbed her as well. She collapsed, while the father managed to run downstairs despite sustaining stab injuries,” he said.

Speaking about the role of the accused's partner, the officer said she was allegedly aware of the conspiracy.

“She was present and was aware of what was happening. She knew about the planning,” he said.

On the alleged motive, Adavath said the accused told investigators that financial problems and pressure from the woman's family had contributed to the crime.

“The accused told us he had used the girl's money. She also did not want to return to her family and disliked them. They were under pressure from her family and, according to the accused, that was one of the reasons behind the crime,” he said.

Police are now following the legal process to obtain the accused's search history from Google.

“We believe a request has already been sent to Google. It requires a legal process, and the necessary application has to be made through proper legal channels,” the DCP said.

The accused's electronic devices have also been seized and sent for forensic examination.

“We do not have screenshots of the chats. The devices have been seized and sent for forensic examination,” Adavath said.