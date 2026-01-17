Mumbai Traveller's Argentina Coffee Stop Turns Magical With Bollywood Songs

A simple morning coffee turned into a memorable cultural exchange for Basant Maheshwari, a well-known Indian equity investor, author, and portfolio manager, during his visit to Ushuaia, often described as the world's southernmost city.

Maheshwari, who prefers stepping out for coffee rather than having it at hotels regardless of the country, shared an anecdote from a local cafe in Ushuaia. As he entered the cafe, he noticed a dog sitting inside, a moment of discomfort for him, as he is scared of dogs.

Sensing his hesitation, the cafe owner, described as "ever friendly" by Maheshwari, warmly invited him in and asked him to take a seat. When Maheshwari enquired about the dog in English, the owner patiently translated his response into Spanish, bridging the language gap with ease.

The owner (an ever friendly Argentinian) asked me to come in and sit down.… pic.twitter.com/2oYtqxNVSu — Basant Maheshwari (@BMTheEquityDesk) January 17, 2026

The interaction took an even warmer turn when the cafe owner learnt that Maheshwari was from India. In a spontaneous gesture of hospitality, he played Bollywood songs on YouTube, transforming the cafe into a space of shared cultural familiarity thousands of kilometres away from India.

Maheshwari described the moment simply as "Wonderful", capturing how small, human gestures often define travel experiences more than landmarks or luxury.

The episode, shared on social media, resonated with readers for its portrayal of everyday kindness, global cultural curiosity, and the universal language of warmth, reminding many that connections can be forged anywhere, even over a cup of coffee at the edge of the world.