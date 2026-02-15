"Dazzled": Argentina Ambassador Congratulates Adani Group Over Gujarat's Khavda Solar Park

Mariano Caucino, Argentina's Ambassador to India, on Friday lauded Gujarat's efforts towards solar and wind energy while appreciating the Khavda Solar Park, launched in 2020 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While congratulating Gautam Adani and Adani Group, he said that the plant is expected to "produce energy from solar panels and wind turbines to power millions (of) Indian homes."

"Dazzled at the Gujarat Khavda Solar Park, launched in 2020 by PM Narendra Modi - Projected the world's largest hybrid renewable energy park. Expected to produce enegy from solar panels and wind turbines to power millions Indian homes. Congratulations Gautam Adani and Adani Group," Caucino posted on X.

Dazzled at the Gujarat Khavda Solar Park, launched in 2020 by PM @narendramodi - Projected the world's largest hybrid renewable energy park. Expected to produce enegy from solar panels and wind turbines to power millions Indian homes. Congratulations @gautam_adani @AdaniOnline pic.twitter.com/TdH9g75cJW — Mariano Caucino (@CaucinoMariano) February 12, 2026

According to an earlier release from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a national target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070. To reduce dependence on conventional fuels, he has introduced key initiatives aimed at ensuring 50% of India's electricity comes from renewable energy sources by 2030.

The state also holds the top position in various renewable energy segments. It ranks 1st in total installed renewable energy capacity (42.583 GW). 1st in installed wind power capacity (14820.94 MW); 2nd in installed solar power capacity (25529.40 MW); and 1st in rooftop solar installations (over 11 lakh rooftop solar installations with 6412.80 MW, highlighting the state's diverse renewable energy portfolio.

Gujarat has emerged as a leader in solar energy, with 25529.40 MW of installed capacity as of Dec 2025. This includes 17771.21 MW from ground-mounted projects, 6412.80 MW from solar rooftop (through the Surya Gujarat 2073.65 MW, PM Surya Ghar Yojana 1913MW, Others 2267.04 MW), 1172.38 MW from hybrid projects, and 173.01 MW from off-grid systems, including PM KUSUM, the release stated.

The Khavda Renewable Energy Park in Kutch, planned for 37.35 GW, has already achieved 11.33 GW, making it the world's largest renewable energy park. Gujarat has also crossed 11 lakh rooftop solar installations, generating 6412.80 MW across residential, commercial and industrial segments.

Since 2016, Gujarat has actively incentivised residential rooftop solar, continuing support until the launch of the PM Surya Ghar scheme, contributing over 25% of the country's total rooftop solar installations. In agriculture, 12700 standalone off-grid solar water pumps were installed under Component B of PM KUSUM, generating 89.54 MW (as of Dec 2025).

Gujarat has been at the forefront of India's wind energy development since launching the country's first Wind Power Policy. As of Dec 2025, the State's installed wind capacity stands at 14820.94 MW, with Kutch contributing 7476.73 MW. Other key districts include Jamnagar (1867.65 MW), Devbhumi Dwarka (1281.26 MW), Amreli (973.85 MW), Rajkot (874.9 MW), Bhavnagar (618.8 MW), Morbi (568.6 MW), Surendranagar (456.6 MW), and Patan (208.20 MW).

Gujarat has also commissioned 2398.77 MW of wind-solar hybrid projects under the 2018 Hybrid Policy and the Gujarat RE Policy 2023. Over 80% of turbines are installed on government-allotted land, supported by robust infrastructure and evacuation systems. Based on Gujarat's installed capacities across renewable energy sectors, an estimated 2.37 lakh direct and indirect jobs have been created, the release said.

Gujarat government has also declared 2025 the Urban Development Year under the 'Earning Well, Living Well' motto to strengthen urban infrastructure and improve the quality of life for citizens. Under this initiative, the state government has set a target to initiate over 285 solar projects across Gujarat, aimed at increasing the use of renewable energy in urban areas and reducing carbon emissions.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)