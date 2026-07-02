12 Strange Traffic Rules Around The World That Get Tourists Fined

Every country has its own way of keeping roads safe. But while some traffic rules are familiar wherever you go, others are so unusual that they sound completely made up. Imagine getting fined for splashing a pedestrian with rainwater, driving shirtless, or even running out of fuel. It may sound bizarre, but these are real laws that travellers have to follow. Here are 12 strange but completely real traffic rules from around the world that every traveller should know.

Japan: Don't Splash Pedestrians With Puddle Water

Imagine walking down a street after heavy rain, only to have a passing car drench you from head to toe. In Japan, that's not just bad manners, it's against the law! Drivers are expected to slow down whenever they pass puddles or flooded roads. If a driver splashes water onto someone walking on the footpath, they can be fined.

Germany: Running Out Of Fuel On The Autobahn Can Cost You Money

Germany's Autobahn is famous around the world because some stretches have no speed limit. But while many people focus on driving fast, there's one mistake you definitely don't want to make: running out of fuel. Stopping unnecessarily on the Autobahn is illegal because vehicles travel at very high speeds. Since running out of petrol is considered avoidable, you could receive a fine for creating a dangerous situation.

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Cyprus: Eating And Drinking While Driving Could Get You Fined

Love grabbing a coffee or sandwich while driving? That's something you'll want to avoid in Cyprus. The country's traffic laws require drivers to keep proper control of their vehicles at all times. Eating, drinking, or even holding a beverage while driving can be treated as a distraction if it affects your ability to steer safely.

France: Always Carry A Reflective Safety Vest In Your Car

Most travellers remember to carry their passports before driving in France. But many forget that a reflective safety vest is a legally required item in all cars. Every vehicle must have one, and it should be easily reachable from inside the car. If your car breaks down, you're expected to wear the vest before stepping onto the road. Failing to carry one or not wearing it during an emergency can lead to fines.

Switzerland: Be Careful How Loudly You Close Your Car Door

Switzerland takes peace and quiet very seriously, especially in residential neighbourhoods. In several towns and apartment areas, making unnecessary noise late at night, including repeatedly slamming car doors, can lead to complaints and, in some places, fines under local noise regulations. It's not that car doors are illegal. The problem is unnecessary noise during designated quiet hours.

United Kingdom: Splashing Pedestrians Can Also Land You In Trouble

The UK has a rule that's surprisingly similar to Japan's. If you drive carelessly through a puddle and soak someone standing on the pavement, the police can treat it as driving without reasonable consideration for other road users. Depending on the situation, drivers could receive fines and penalty points on their licence.

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Spain: Your Footwear Matters Behind The Wheel

Planning to drive straight from the beach in Spain? You might want to change your shoes first. Spanish traffic police can fine drivers if their footwear prevents them from controlling the vehicle properly. While there's no law specifically banning flip-flops, slippers, or high heels, officers can issue a fine if they believe your shoes are unsafe for driving.

Thailand: Driving Shirtless Is Against The Rules

Thailand's tropical heat can make anyone want to ditch their shirt. But if you're driving, that's not allowed. Drivers, especially those riding scooters in popular beach destinations, are expected to wear appropriate clothing while using public roads. Police occasionally stop tourists driving shirtless and issue fines.

While some of these traffic rules may seem funny or even unbelievable, they're taken seriously by local authorities.