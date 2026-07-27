Vaishno Devi Travel To Get Faster, Easier With 3 New Vande Bharat Trains

Travelling to Mata Vaishno Devi is set to become easier as Indian Railways adds four new train services in Jammu and Kashmir. The new trains will give passengers more travel choices and help pilgrims reach the shrine in Katra with less hassle.

The new special trains are expected to reduce rush and make travel easier for devotees and regular passengers. They will provide more seats and travel options, especially during busy periods when trains are overcrowded.

4 New Train Services To Improve Vaishno Devi Connectivity

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The first new train will connect New Delhi directly to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. Another Vande Bharat Express will run between Jammu Tawi and Srinagar. A third Vande Bharat train will run from Srinagar to Jammu Tawi, helping those travelling from Kashmir to Jammu and Katra. The fourth train will connect Amritsar with Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. It will be helpful for pilgrims from Punjab, as they can travel directly without changing trains.

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New Vande Bharat Trains To Offer Enhanced Safety And Comfort

The new Vande Bharat trains come with several features designed to make journeys safer and more comfortable. The trains have KAVACH, an automatic safety system that prevents accidents. Passengers can use emergency buttons and communication systems if they need help.

The trains also have improved fire safety systems to detect and control fires quickly. They can reach speeds of up to 180 kmph, while their operational speed can be up to 160 kmph. Drivers and guards can communicate easily, with voice recording available for safety purposes.

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The air-conditioning system also uses UV-C technology to reduce harmful bacteria in the air. Other features include CCTV cameras in all coaches, special toilets for Divyangjan passengers, and a system that allows railway staff to check the condition of coaches remotely.