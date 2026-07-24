Nepal Will Soon Be Just An 8-Hour Drive From Delhi

One of India's biggest international highway projects is now in its final stages. Around 89% of the work on the new four-lane Gorakhpur-Sonauli National Highway (NH-24) has already been completed. Once it opens, it will make travelling to Nepal much easier for people coming from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

For travellers from Delhi-NCR, the biggest highlight is the possibility of reaching Nepal in around eight hours, thanks to improved expressway and highway connectivity.

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The Massive Project Connecting India And Nepal Is Almost Ready

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India has been building highways at a rapid pace, and this one is especially important because it connects two countries. The new highway runs from Gorakhpur to Sonauli, one of the busiest border crossings between India and Nepal. Every day, thousands of tourists, pilgrims, traders, buses and trucks use this route to cross into Nepal.

Until now, the journey has not been easy. The old road is only two lanes wide and passes through busy towns and markets. Long traffic jams, slow-moving trucks and bottlenecks are common, especially during holidays and festival seasons. That is exactly what this project aims to fix.

The old two-lane road is being transformed into a 79.5-km modern four-lane highway that is built for faster and safer travel. According to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), nearly 89% of the construction work is already complete, bringing the project much closer to opening. The road has also been designed so it can be expanded to six lanes in the future if traffic increases.

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The Biggest Benefit Is Less Time On The Road

If you've travelled towards Nepal before, you probably know that the stretch between Gorakhpur and Sonauli can be frustrating. Once the new highway opens, that travel time is expected to come down significantly. For people travelling from Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow or different parts of Bihar, it means a much faster journey to the Nepal border.

The project has been built with several modern features that will make driving easier and safer. The new corridor includes a railway bridge, two flyovers, 24 underpasses, 105 culverts, and around 68 km of service roads. On top of that, it will also have an Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS). That means CCTV cameras will monitor traffic, electronic message boards will provide updates, emergency call boxes will help people in distress and real-time traffic monitoring will improve road safety.

With nearly 89% of the construction already completed, the Gorakhpur-Sonauli highway is now entering its final phase.