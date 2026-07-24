'Engage With Youth On Instagram, Post Reels': PM Modi To Ministers

With his government grappling with massive Gen Z protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advised his Cabinet colleagues to engage with the youth on Instagram through Reels and interactive sessions.

"Young people are just on Instagram. This is a potential segment of citizens that we all need to connect with," he said at the Cabinet meeting.

The suggestion came hours after PM Modi posted a message on Instagram listing planned government measures to stem paper leaks.

In the Cabinet meeting, PM Modi asked how many of his colleagues actively use Instagram, one of the most used social media platforms in the world.

He said crores of young people use the platform every day.

PM Modi said apart from apprising the masses about the work being done by the central government, ministers should also hold interactive sessions with the youth on this platform.

He said each minister must make reels and have interactive content.

Also read: PM Promises "More Strict Actions" Against Leaks Today As Protests Continue

CJP Protest

Thousands of people, mostly students, are camping at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, seeking the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the recent NEET question paper leaks.

On July 20, scores of students sustained injuries in police action as the protesters attempted to march toward the Parliament amid the Monsoon Session.

PM Modi on Thursday night issued a video statement on social media platforms, including Instagram, and said fast-track courts will be formed to deal with paper leak cases.

"Friends, I know that paper leak is not an ordinary issue. It is very painful for the lakhs of students and their families. That is why many steps have been taken in the last two and a half months," PM Modi said.

Also read: 'Centre Sought A Day's Time': CJP Firm On Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

"I gave instructions to the departments for the fast-track court. Today, the departments worked hard and gave me the approval late at night. Tomorrow, there will be a discussion in the cabinet. After the suggestions of the cabinet members, it will be given its final form. And from Monday, when the second week of parliament starts, we will try to get that bill passed as soon as possible," he added.

After his message, PM Modi's Instagram following grew by 1 million in a day.

CJP-Government Meeting

CJP leaders met with Union Minister JP Nadda and Minister of State for PMO, Jitendra Singh, on Friday and put forth their demands.

"The government has asked for time till tomorrow afternoon on our demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. We hope the government will remove him soon. The government has expressed in-principle approval on the two demands of compensation (for families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide) and withdrawal of FIRs, legal cases on students," CJP's Ashutosh Ranka said today.

Government sources, however, told NDTV that Dharmendra Pradhan has the BJP's support and his resignation is not "on the cards".