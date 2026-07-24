Facial Recognition Cameras Installed At Jantar Mantar By Cops: Sources

The Delhi Police have deployed Facial Recognition System (FRS) cameras at Jantar Mantar, the Cockroach Janta Party's protest site in the national capital, sources said.

The action has been taken to prevent anti-social and criminal elements from pervading the protest, where thousands of people are protesting, seeking Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over NEET paper leaks.

The police intend to identify wanted criminals who might have entered the protest site.

They said the system is not meant to identify genuine protesters but only those with a criminal past.

The FRS units have been positioned at key entry and exit points around the protest venue.

Officers will monitor faces in real time to verify the identity of wanted criminals.

Also read: 'Centre Sought A Day's Time': CJP Firm On Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

"The objective is to ensure that people with criminal backgrounds do not exploit the protest to create law-and-order issues," sources told PTI.

FRS cameras are high-resolution systems that can capture facial images from a distance. These images are then matched with the police database.

"If a wanted accused is detected, the concerned police unit is immediately alerted, and legal action can be initiated without delay," an officer told the news agency.

"The deployment acts as both a preventive and investigative tool. It helps us remain alert against anti-social elements who may try to infiltrate the protest and create a nuisance or disturb law and order," another officer said.

On July 20, scores of protesters and police personnel got injured in clashes at the protest site. The protesters alleged that they were thrashed by people in plain clothes who wielded batons.

The Cockroach Janta Party's main demand is the resignation of Pradhan. Its representatives met with Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Minister of State for PMO Jitendra Singh.

Also read: 'Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation Not On Cards, Easiest Decision To Make': Sources

"The government has asked for time till tomorrow afternoon on our demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. We hope the government will remove him soon. The government has expressed in-principle approval on the two demands of compensation (for families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide) and withdrawal of FIRs, legal cases on students," CJP's Ashutosh Ranka said.

The government sources have told NDTV that his resignation is not on the cards and that the BJP is firmly backing him.