13 Killed As Cab Gets Buried After Landslide In Himachal's Lahaul-Spiti

At least 13 people were killed after a cab was buried under debris in a landslide in the Lahaul-Spiti district in Himachal Pradesh.

The Tata Sumo vehicle was traveling from Kullu to Pangi when massive rocks started to fall on it and the vehicle got buried.

Visuals showed the mangled car with a heap of debris on it. The driver has been identified as Bir Singh.

The landslide happened near Kahu-du Nala on the Udaipur-Killar route in the Lahaul-Spiti district.

Preliminary reports suggested that 10 to 12 people were on board. Upon receiving news of the accident, Tindi police, the local administration, and rescue teams rushed to the site.

One injured person has been safely rescued by a police rescue team that had reached the spot upon receiving information. The injured person was rushed to a hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

Relief and rescue operations were conducted on war footing.

Authorities had closed the Udaipur-Killar road on Thursday due to a separate landslide. This prompted the passengers in the car to stay back in Tindi.

The vehicle set off for Pangi on Friday after the road was restored. However, tragedy struck when a large section of the hillside collapsed suddenly.

Relief and rescue operations are underway, and the administration is closely monitoring the situation, police said.

(With inputs from Shubhash Mahajan)