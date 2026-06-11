From Tax-Free Salary To Luxury Layovers: Indian Pilot Lists 7 Benefits Of Working At Etihad Airways

Indian pilot Nikita Tomar, who works as a Senior First Officer at Etihad Airways, recently went viral after sharing the seven biggest perks of her career in the UAE. In an Instagram video, she offered a glimpse into the benefits and lifestyle that come with flying for the Abu Dhabi-based airline. Tomar explained that the role combines a competitive salary, international travel opportunities, and a comfortable lifestyle in the UAE. According to her, one of the biggest advantages is the tax-free salary, allowing pilots to keep their full earnings without income tax deductions.

She also highlighted the extensive travel privileges available to employees, which include discounted and business-class travel benefits for themselves, their families, and, in some cases, friends. Another standout perk is the opportunity to enjoy layovers in major global destinations such as Tokyo, Paris, New York, and cities across Spain, with luxury hotel stays and enough free time to explore.

"This is why pilots in the UAE never want to leave," she captioned the video.

Watch the video here:

Housing support is another major benefit. Pilots either receive company-provided accommodation or a generous housing allowance to live in Abu Dhabi. In addition, Etihad offers comprehensive medical insurance for employees and their families, along with education allowances to help cover children's schooling expenses.

Beyond financial benefits, Tomar spoke about the multicultural work environment at the airline. She noted that cabin and flight crews represent more than 120 nationalities, creating opportunities to learn about different cultures and perspectives on every flight. She also described Abu Dhabi as one of the most attractive aspects of the job, citing its safety, year-round sunshine, and welcoming environment for expatriates.

The video quickly gained traction on social media, with many users describing the benefits package as enviable and praising the rewards that come with years of hard work and dedication in aviation.