Pilot's In-Flight Voting Message Wins Hearts As Passengers Fly Home For Tamil Nadu Polls

A video of a pilot encouraging passengers to vote has gone viral on social media, highlighting the strong civic spirit among non-resident Indians returning home for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections held on April 23.

In the clip shared on Instagram, Captain Pradeep Krishnan is seen asking passengers how many of them were travelling to vote, and nearly all raised their hands.

He then spoke about the importance of voting and told passengers that voting is a responsibility and they should not forget to go and vote, adding that they should vote for the deserving candidate and that the next five years can be shaped by this.

He also wished first-time voters the best and said that every vote counts. While sharing the video online, he wrote that it was a full flight coming home to vote.

Watch Video Here:

Social Media Reaction

The video has drawn widespread attention online, with many people praising the pilot's message as well as the efforts of voters who travelled long distances to cast their votes.

One user called him a "Super Captain."

Another user noted, "What a proud and beautiful moment."

