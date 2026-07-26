Canada Seizes Drugs Worth $139 Million, Indian-Origin Truck Drivers Arrested

Several Indian-origin truck drivers were among those arrested after an illegal cross-border trafficking network was busted in Canada's Ontario. The officials also seized nearly 1.7 tonnes of illegal drugs worth $139 million, including suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and opium, making it one of the "most significant drug seizures in a single investigation in Ontario", the Canada Border Services Agency said in a statement on July 23.

The cross-border operation, named Project Bay, began in January 2025 to "disrupt the importation and trafficking of illegal drugs with a nexus to the international border", the agency said. Investigations revealed that the gang was smuggling large quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine, and opium using commercial trucks operating between Canada and the US.

"The investigation revealed the use of a broker-style model within the commercial transportation sector. It leveraged established connections to facilitate the cross-border movement of illegal drugs, including the arrangement of drivers to knowingly transport illicit commodities within legitimate supply chains," the agency said.

The police conducted raids at 22 locations across several Ontario areas, including Windsor, LaSalle, Corunna, Brampton, Markham, and Caledon, and arrested 19 accused.

Individuals of Indian origin named in the case were identified as Gagandeep Thindal, Simranjit Singh, Kanwarpal Kular, Jatinderpal Singh, Jaswinder Sohi, Tejvinder Sandhu, Harjvinder Sandhu, Tarminder Singh, Gundeep Tariwal, Mehakpreet Singh, and Karandeep Singh.

During the investigation, the police seized 973 kg of cocaine, 660 kg of methamphetamine, 49 kg of opium, and 230 oxycodone tablets.

They also recovered 17 weapons, including an anti-tank rifle, and cash, luxury jewellery, money counters, a vehicle used by the group, and 43 cell phones and six laptops.

Multiple US agencies, including Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and Drug Enforcement Administration, provided operational and investigative support in the case