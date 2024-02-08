Canada Police Arrest Drug Dealer Who Sent Cocaine Samples With Business Cards

The "free samples" of cocaine were stapled to the business cards.

A Canadian drug dealer was apprehended on February 7 for providing a direct line of business by giving away "free samples" of cocaine that were attached to the back of his business cards., as per a report in the New York Post.

Thirty-year-old Seyyed Amir Razavi was caught with more than 50 bags of drugs and a largely empty package containing the cards, which were filled out under the pseudonym "Alex Lee", Calgary Police said.

According to the press release, the police had been searching for him since Christmas Eve when they received information about a guy who was giving cocaine samples to players outside a downtown Calgary casino.

"On Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, officers patrolling a downtown casino became aware of a business card that had been handed out to patrons at the casino. The card included the name 'Alex Lee' and had a small baggie with a sample of suspected cocaine attached. Investigators tracked down the suspect going by the alias of 'Alex Lee' and throughout January gathered evidence consistent with drug trafficking involving the suspect and a vehicle he was believed to be utilizing," the release added.

It took six weeks for authorities to compile enough evidence of drug trafficking to formally arrest Razavi during a traffic check.

Further, the office searched his home where they found "almost 60 grams of cocaine in dozens of baggies and the business cards, as well as a digital scale with drug residue and $1,280 in cash."

The 30-year-old was charged with one count of possession for trafficking, two counts of trafficking a controlled substance and three counts of possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000, as per the statement.

He will appear in court in February. 26.