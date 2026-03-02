Advertisement

India-Canada Academic Ties Strengthen As 13 University Pacts Signed; McGill University To Launch AI Centre In India

India and Canada strengthen education ties with 13 new agreements, including joint research and AI centres, enhancing academic collaboration.

  • India and Canada expand education ties with new partnerships and AI research initiatives
  • Canadian PM Mark Carney highlights 13 agreements on joint research and AI centres
  • McGill University to open AI centre in India starting May 2027 with 50 initial students
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a new talent partnership in India, which includes new agreements for Research, Hybrid Campus and Artificial Centres of Excellence.

In a post on X, PM Carney said, "Canadian universities are launching new talent partnerships in India - 13 new agreements for research, hybrid campuses, and AI centres of excellence. This will provide invaluable experience for students and strengthen our world-class universities on both sides of the Pacific."

The partnerships aim to give students international academic exposure and strengthen cooperation between institutions of both countries.

Meanwhile, McGill University is establishing a new Centre of Excellence in AI Education and Research in India an important step in expanding the University's global presence.

In a statement the university said, "This announcement was made as part of an academic mission to India, led by Universities Canada and attended by the Prime Minister, the Right Honourable Mark Carney, as well as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Honourable Anita Anand,"

"The Centre is scheduled to launch in May 2027 and will welcome its first cohort in fall 2027, beginning with 50 students and expected to increase to approximately 200 students over time." it added.

The Centre will offer a master's program that combines strong academic foundations with applied learning and industry engagement. Students will work on projects connected to real technological challenges and emerging needs in the AI sector.

