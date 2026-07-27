'He Spoke, Then Shot': Indian-Origin Woman, 26, Killed In 'Targeted Attack' In Canada

A 26-year-old Indian-origin woman was killed in Toronto, Canada, in what police said was a "targeted attack." Navneet Kaur was shot near Humberwood Boulevard and Rexdale Boulevard. She was given emergency medical aid but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toronto police have arrested a 37-year-old man from Brampton in connection with Kaur's murder. The suspect, identified as Sharanjit Singh, has been charged with first-degree murder and failure to comply with an undertaking.

What We Know Of The Killing

Toronto police said its officers responded to a shooting call at about 7.23 am (EST) on Friday, where they found Kaur with a gunshot wound. She was given emergency medical aid but was pronounced dead at the scene, but she was later pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving measures, police said, according to a CBC report.

Duty Inspector Scott Bradbury told media the shooting took place "outside in the public" and not at a home.

The officer said that a male suspect was seen fleeing the scene. Police deployed several resources in their search to locate the suspect, including drones and the K9 unit.

'He Ran After Shooting Her'

An eyewitness told CBC News they were having their morning coffee outside when they saw the victim walking east on Humberwood. They then saw a man walking after the woman.

The suspect said something to the victim, causing her to turn around. After a brief interaction, the man shot her once before running away with a gun, said the witness.

The witness said the two individuals did not appear to have been arguing.

The suspect was later located and arrested in connection with the fatal shooting, police said in a news release on Saturday. He's facing two charges of first-degree murder and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Taking to X, police said they believe Kaur's murder was a "targeted attack" and there were no outstanding suspects. They said the motive behind the shooting is still not clear, and the homicide team of police is now investigating the case.

Police have also urged anyone with information to reach out to police or to Crime Stoppers.

