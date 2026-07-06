Indian Man In Canada Says He Lost Job Offer By Asking CEO 'One Question', Here's What Happened

An Indian product manager based in Canada has gone viral after sharing how he believes a single question during the final stage of a job interview cost him a coveted job offer. His LinkedIn post has sparked a wider discussion about interview strategy, critical thinking, and how candidates should approach conversations with senior executives.

What exactly happened?

Karan Gogna, a principal product manager living in Canada, recalled interviewing for a role at a startup in the used-car industry. According to him, he had successfully cleared every interview round, and the HR team had even requested his documents, indicating that the hiring process was nearing completion. However, before the offer was finalized, HR informed him that the company's CEO wanted one last conversation.

Gogna said the meeting went well and he felt confident about his chances. But as the interview came to an end, the CEO asked if he had any questions.

Wanting to ask something thoughtful, Gogna asked the CEO, "Are you planning to enter the two-wheeler market?" Instead of answering directly, the CEO responded with another question: "What do you think? Should we?"

Gogna admitted he had thoroughly researched the company's four-wheeler business but had not prepared any perspective on the two-wheeler segment. "I had done my homework on the four-wheeler space but I had nothing on two-wheelers. I fumbled through an answer that had no real point of view behind it," he wrote.

The rejection

According to Gogna, HR contacted him the following day to inform him that the company had decided to move ahead with another candidate.

See the post here:

Reflecting on the experience years later, he believes the final exchange may have influenced the outcome. He shared an important lesson for job seekers, saying, "We spend so much time preparing answers and almost no time preparing our questions. Your closing question is the last data point they get on how you think, so treat it with the same seriousness. Know why you are asking it, and be ready in case it comes right back at you."

Internet reaction

The post resonated with many professionals, who shared similar interview experiences. Some users agreed with Gogna, saying candidates often overlook preparing thoughtful questions for interviewers.

Others argued that the rejection may not have been because of the question itself, but rather because the CEO was assessing how Gogna handled an unexpected situation and whether he could think strategically under pressure.

One user wrote, "I can totally relate to this, I once asked a startup founder if you are still getting funding in this bad market, I was childish to ask this, I remember the expression. Now i can understand the pain it takes to build a company and disrespecting it knowingly / unknowingly is really not good."

Another said, "I think blaming the outcome on the question is a bit misleading. The real evaluation by that interviewer was maybe how you handled ambiguity when the question was turned back on you. It is a little stupid in my opinion to turn the question back on the person asking the question but handling a situation like that live and being prepared is a different skill than just asking good questions as mentioned."