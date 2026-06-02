Video: Man Dresses As Lord Ram In Canada Store, Crowd Chants "Jai Shri Ram"

In a video, now doing rounds on the internet, three individuals dressed as Lord Rama, Goddess Sita and Lord Hanuman in ornate outfits are parading the aisles inside a grocery store in Canada, to the chants of "Jai Shri Ram". The clip from the Brampton store shows mostly Indian shoppers with carts.

The video is posted on X with the caption, "Indians take over grocery store in Brampton, Canada, and start chanting Hindu slogans. Literally everyone is Indian."

Canada has multicultural immigration patterns, but this viral clip has opened a larger debate about how immigrants navigate host societies, shifting demographics and the behavioural expectations placed upon them.

However, internet users are defending the individuals in the video by saying that the location is an Indian grocery store celebrating a cultural event.

One user wrote, "This is just Indians shopping at an Indian grocery store in Brampton and chanting slogans not 'taking over' Canada 😂 It's their community space. Most Indians there succeed big: highest median incomes, dominating tech & medicine, low crime. Normal cultural expression ≠ invasion. Stop the racist panic."

Another user compared the celebration to any other retail store in the country and questioned if this incident is any different from a "retail store having a Santa or Easter bunny at the store for holidays?"

"Take over"??? This is an Indian Store called Patel Brothers", a user clarified.

On the other hand, a few others pushed back and said that shouting loud political or religious slogans in commercial retail spaces emphasises a lack of considerate public engagement.

Others expressed that the negative impact of such viral content on the global perception of Indian immigrants is highly concerning and frustrating to witness.

"God I'm always so sick of these people man being an India myself this shit is embarrassin. I truly agree and understand why foreigners hate us and assume the whole country is one and same when we're not and it takes so much to show that all r not like this cos LUK AT DIS CLOWNERY," a user wrote.

Canada's Immigration Patterns In 2025

Immigration to Canada dropped sharply in 2025, revealing a rare non-pandemic drop since 2015. Compared to 2024, immigration to Canada dropped 19 per cent, with 393,530 new immigrants entering the country compared to 483,655 the year before, the National Post reported, citing the latest federal government data accessed by the Association for Canadian Studies (ACS).

The immigration data comes as Canada's overall population has flatlined, with the country adding only 47,098 people in the second quarter of 2025, a population increase of 0.1 per cent.

In its 2026-2028 Immigration Levels Plan last year, Canada promised to bring "a return to sustainable immigration levels", according to the Department of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). The goal is to reduce Canada's temporary population to less than five per cent of the total population by the end of 2027.

Targets for new temporary resident arrivals have been set at 385,000 in 2026, 370,000 in 2027 and 2028.

