Indian Woman Found Dead At Canada Home, Partner Arrested For Murder

A 23-year-old Indian woman was strangled at her home in Edmonton, Canada on July 9. She died three days later while undergoing treatment. The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has now charged 22-year-old Ritish Kumar, her partner with second-degree murder.

The victim has been identified as Damanpreet Kaur, a native of Samrala in Punjab's Ludhiana district.

According to an Edmonton Police Service news release, on July 9, at around 6:44 pm (local time), they responded to a call about an unresponsive female with injuries.

"On Thursday, July 9, 2026, at approximately 6:44 p.m., Southeast Branch patrol officers responded to a call for an unresponsive female with suspicious injuries at a residence in the Silverberry neighbourhood. An adult male was taken into custody shortly thereafter," the press note read.

The woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries where she died on July 12.

Based on an autopsy, on July 14, the Edmonton Medical Examiner's Office determined the manner of death to be "homicide."

Cops on July 23 revealed the cause of death, which was withheld earlier due to "investigative reasons." Kaur died of strangulation, police said.

"Ritish Kumar was arrested on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, and charged with second degree murder," the press note read. "This death is considered an intimate partner homicide. Police are not seeking any additional suspects at this time."

A GoFundMe campaign has been initiated to bring Kaur's body to India, to her loved ones for her final farewell.

"The costs of international transportation, documentation, and funeral arrangements are overwhelming for the family during this heartbreaking time," the appeal for donations reads.

Nearly $19,000 has been raised against the target of $20,000.