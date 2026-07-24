She Made Rs 10 Crore Sharing Her Life Online, Then Hired Her Husband

Instagram creator Alex Petrakieva says documenting her life online helped her earn more than $1 million (over Rs 10 crore) in just two and a half years. In a recent post, Petrakieva revealed that one of the biggest reasons behind her success was focusing on her personal goals and progress rather than chasing viral trends. By turning different phases of her life into a continuing story, she said she was able to stay consistent, grow a loyal audience and build a business that gave her the freedom to pursue new opportunities.

According to Petrakieva, sharing real-life experiences helped her form a stronger connection with followers, encouraging them to return for updates. She believes this approach to storytelling is far more effective than publishing isolated posts with no ongoing narrative.

Building on that philosophy, she announced a new programme called One Good Series, designed to help aspiring creators identify a story from their own lives, create content around it and turn everyday experiences into compelling online narratives.

Ahead of the programme's launch on July 26, Petrakieva opened a waitlist offering early access, special launch-day pricing and an opportunity to apply for one-on-one script support. She noted that coaching spots would be limited due to the time required to work closely with participants.

Her content creation journey gained momentum after one of her videos went viral in January 2024. Two months later, she secured her first major brand deal, earning $600 for a single video. Encouraged by the response, she launched her own digital products and generated nearly $120,000 in revenue from content creation by the end of 2024. The following year, she left her corporate job and hired her husband to join the business full-time.

Sharing the lessons behind her success, Petrakieva credited three key habits: documenting authentic goals she was pursuing, persevering through periods of poor performance and continuously experimenting when things were not working.

"Documented real goals I was chasing." "I didn't quit during my flop eras. Trust me, I had plenty." "I kept experimenting and pivoting when it just wasn't working."

She concluded with a message for aspiring creators, encouraging them to start sharing their work online despite uncertainties. "If you're thinking about posting, here's what I'll say. I know what's the worst that could happen, but I also know what's the best that could happen."