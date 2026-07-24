Mumbai Man Surprises Father With New Shoes Bought From His First Earnings, Wins Hearts Online

A content creator's thoughtful surprise for his father has touched many people on social media. The video shows him using his first earnings from content creation to buy his father a new pair of shoes instead of spending the money on himself.

Mumbai-based content creator Keshav Narayan Bisht shared the video on Instagram with the caption, "Dad you're priceless."

The clip also included a text insert saying that he was surprising his father with his first earnings from content creation.

In the video, Keshav revealed that he had told his father they were going out to buy a new camera. Expecting a visit to an electronics store, his father appeared surprised when they arrived at a shoe store instead.

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Keshav then asked his father to try on a pair of shoes before telling him the real reason for the visit. The video captured his father's smile as he warmly embraced his son after learning about the surprise.

Social Media Reaction

The heartwarming clip has received a warm response on social media, with many users reacting by sharing heart emoticons.

One user commented, "Best scam ever to exist."

Another user noted, "May every parent get scammed like this."