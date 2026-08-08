"Don't Just Ask, Find the Answer": PM Modi's Message To IIT Delhi Graduates

IIT Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged graduating students of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi to remain curious, keep learning and have the courage to find answers to difficult questions during the institute's 57th Convocation on Saturday. More than 3,000 students and 587 PhD scholars attended the convocation.

Addressing the graduating students, Modi said, "Keep curiosity alive in life. Keep your learning instinct awakened." He encouraged students to question things that are accepted without thinking and, beyond asking questions, develop the courage to seek solutions.

Modi said the world that graduates are entering will continue to change rapidly, with technology, industries, professions and global power equations evolving over time. While it may be difficult to predict what the next 20 or 30 years will look like, he said learning will remain an essential skill. "Those who keep learning will succeed," Modi told the students.

He also asked graduates to value their journey at IIT Delhi, from orientation to convocation, and cherish the memories they have created. He said that as responsibilities increase, these memories would serve as a reminder of their student years.

Highlighting India's startup ecosystem, He said young people from the current generation have played an important role in shaping the country's startup revolution. Referring to IIT Delhi's successful founders, he said, "If a single institute can achieve so much, just imagine the immense force that is being built across the entire country."

The Prime Minister also cited India's semiconductor manufacturing efforts as an example of turning challenging goals into reality. "I firmly believe that from chips to ships, everything will be made here by your hands," he said.

Modi advised students to break difficult problems into smaller parts instead of being intimidated by them. "Whenever you find a challenge big, don't get scared. Divide it into small parts," he said.

He added that the graduates' decisions over the next 30 to 35 years would contribute to India's journey towards 'Viksit Bharat' and encouraged them to consider how their work could address the country's needs.