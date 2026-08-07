IIT Delhi 57th Convocation Tomorrow: Prime Minister Modi To Launch 'Param Pragya' Supercomputer

The IIT Delhi 57th Convocation will be held on August 8, 2026. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the ceremony as the Chief Guest. The event will begin at 11 AM. More than 3,000 graduating students, including 587 PhD scholars, will receive their degrees. PM Modi will address the graduating class. He will also inaugurate 'Param Pragya', an AI-powered high-performance supercomputing facility at IIT Delhi's Sonipat Campus. The launch highlights India's growing focus on artificial intelligence, advanced computing, and research-driven innovation.

The IIT Delhi 57th Convocation will celebrate the achievements of students from various undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes.

The ceremony will also recognise exceptional academic performance. The Prime Minister Modi will present some of the institute's highest honours. This includes the President's Gold Medal, Director's Gold Medal, Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal, and Perfect Ten Gold Medals for outstanding students.

One of the biggest highlights of the convocation will be the inauguration of 'Param Pragya.' It is an AI-powered high-performance supercomputing facility developed at the Sonipat Campus of IIT Delhi.

It is expected to provide researchers, faculty members, and students. It has powerful computing resources to solve complex scientific and engineering problems.

The inauguration of Param Pragya is expected to significantly boost IIT Delhi's research ecosystem. Researchers will be able to work on large-scale AI models, data-intensive projects, and emerging technologies across multiple disciplines. The launch of this cutting-edge supercomputing facility also signals a strong step towards building a future driven by innovation, technology, and world-class research in India.