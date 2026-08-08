'Whatever You Do Will Impact Our Journey Of Viksit Bharat': PM Modi To IIT Delhi Graduates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Param Pragya, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered high-performance supercomputing facility at the Sonipat campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi during the institute's 57th Convocation ceremony.

Congratulating the graduating students on their achievements, the Prime Minister noted the representation of women among the medal winners and said there should have been more female students among them.

"Many students have received medals for their achievements. However, it would have been even better if there were a few more girls among them. Sorry. Why just one or two? There should have been more," the Prime Minister said.

Addressing the graduating students, Modi said each student has a different path and a different dream, but they would all share a common feeling as they look back on their journey at IIT Delhi.

"Remember the day when you first arrived at IIT Delhi. And then look at this day today. You must be thinking that it was only yesterday that you attended the orientation, and now the time for convocation has already arrived," he said.

He said the students must feel a sense of satisfaction about their journey from orientation to convocation, while also experiencing excitement about beginning a new chapter in their lives.

PM Modi Highlights Opportunities In Research

The Prime Minister highlighted research as a major opportunity before the graduating students and outlined several initiatives aimed at strengthening research and innovation in the country.

"Another major possibility lies before you all, and that new opportunity is in the field of research. Prime Minister's Research Fellowship is providing talented young people with opportunities to pursue research. He also highlighted the Research, Development, and Innovation Scheme, the establishment of the National Research Foundation, and funding of up to Rs 1 lakh crore for the research sector," he said.

He further said the 'One Nation One Subscription' initiative is making prestigious global research journals accessible to researchers across the country, including those in smaller towns, at no additional cost.

'Your Decisions Should Benefit The Country'

The Prime Minister told the graduating students that every generation faces its own challenges and carries a national responsibility.

"You are all aware that every generation faces the specific challenges of its time and also bears its own national responsibility," Modi said.

He said the students' actions over the next three to four decades would influence India's journey towards becoming a developed nation.

"Whatever you do over the next 30 to 35 years of your lives will influence our journey towards a 'Viksit Bharat'. Therefore, the basis of every decision you make should also be: how will this benefit the country? Which of the nation's needs will this fulfill?" he said.

PM Modi Urges Students To Keep Learning

Highlighting the rapidly changing global strategic and technological landscape, Modi said technological advancement would continue to reshape the world, industries, and professions.

"The global strategic equation is shifting swiftly. The global power balance is evolving by the moment, driven primarily by the pace of technological advancement. No one can say with certainty what the world will look like in the next 20 or 30 years," he said.

He urged the graduating students to continuously update their knowledge and skills to adapt to the changing world.

"The world, technology, industries, and professions will all evolve. But amidst all this, remember one thing: those who keep learning will succeed," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also urged the graduating students to remember the people and institution that supported them during their time at IIT Delhi.

"Your friends, teachers, mentors and support staff, who became like family to you. Your professors, who took on the responsibility of nurturing and shaping talent like yours. And this institute, which gradually became your own home. You will remember all of them with every success you achieve. You will be grateful to all of them," he said.