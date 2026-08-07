Delhi Cabinet Okays Bill Allowing Private Universities, 25% Quota For Locals

The Delhi Cabinet on Friday approved the Delhi Private University Bill, paving the way for private universities to be established in the national capital.

The proposed legislation reserves 25 per cent of seats in every course for Delhi students and lays down a regulatory framework governing admissions, infrastructure, faculty appointments and university administration.

Education Minister Ashish Sood said the move aims to expand access to quality higher education within Delhi, reducing the need for students to move to neighbouring states or abroad.

“We have approved the Private University Bill. We have seen that for quality education, parents have to send their students to the outskirts and even abroad. Now all of that will be fulfilled inside Delhi,” Sood said.

The Bill will have to complete the legislative process before it comes into force.

25 Per Cent Seats Reserved For Delhi Students

Under the proposed law, 25 per cent of seats in every course will be reserved for students from Delhi.

Admissions to these seats will be governed by the existing reservation policy of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

The government will be empowered to establish private universities through an official notification, subject to compliance with norms prescribed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and other statutory regulators.

The universities will follow a unitary model, meaning they will not be permitted to affiliate colleges. They may, however, establish additional campuses, regional centres and study centres within Delhi.

30-Year Land Rule, Strict Entry Conditions

The Bill prescribes stringent eligibility criteria for sponsoring bodies seeking to establish private universities.

They must hold ownership or lease rights over the required land for a minimum of 30 years and provide adequate academic infrastructure, including classrooms, laboratories, libraries, digital resources and student facilities.

Faculty appointments must conform to UGC norms.

Each university will have a governance structure comprising a Visitor, Chancellor, Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, Controller of Finance and Controller of Examinations. Academic and administrative decisions will be taken by the Academic Council and the Board of Management.

Government Oversight

The proposed legislation gives the Delhi government significant oversight over private universities.

The Higher Education Minister will serve as the Visitor and will have the authority to seek information, order inspections and issue directions in cases of violations. Administrative, academic and financial matters may also be investigated where necessary.

The Board of Management will include the Secretary of the Directorate of Higher Education (DHE) or the Directorate of Training and Technical Education (DTTE), or a nominee, along with the Vice-Chancellor and other members. The presence of the government representative will be mandatory when matters involving the government are considered.

Safeguards Against “Fly-By-Night” Institutions

The government said the Bill includes safeguards to prevent “fly-by-night” institutions from entering Delhi's higher education sector.

Private universities will be required to comply with regulations issued by statutory bodies, including the UGC, AICTE, NMC, BCI, NCTE, PCI and ICAR. Any academic collaboration with foreign universities will also have to conform to UGC regulations.

The Delhi government said the capital currently lacks a dedicated law governing private universities and that the proposed legislation is intended to fill that regulatory gap while expanding quality higher education opportunities within the city.