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Planning An MBA? Check Top 20 Colleges In India As Per NIRF Rankings

Planning to study MBA? The NIRF rankings can help students compare the best MBA colleges in India before the admission process begins.

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Planning An MBA? Check Top 20 Colleges In India As Per NIRF Rankings
Top 20 MBA colleges in India as per the NIRF rankings.

An MBA is one of the most popular postgraduate courses in India. Thousands of students appear for entrance exams such as CAT, XAT, CMAT, NMAT, and SNAP to get admission to leading management institutes. Students should choose the right college to shape their career and future opportunities.

The NIRF rankings can help students compare the best MBA colleges in India before the admission process begins. The rankings are released every year by the Ministry of Education. These are widely used by students while selecting management institutes.

Best MBA Colleges in India

The NIRF MBA rankings show that the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) continue to lead the list. A few other well-known management institutes have also secured places among the top 20 colleges. The following are the best MBA Colleges:

  1. IIM Ahmedabad
  2. IIM Bangalore
  3. IIM Kozhikode
  4. IIT Delhi (Department of Management Studies)
  5. IIM Lucknow
  6. IIM Mumbai
  7. IIM Calcutta
  8. IIM Indore
  9. Management Development Institute (MDI)
  10. XLRI - Xavier School of Management
  11. Symbiosis Institute of Business Management
  12. IIT Kharagpur
  13. IIT Madras
  14. IIT Bombay
  15. IIM Raipur
  16. IIM Tiruchirappalli
  17. Indian Institute of Foreign Trade
  18. IIM Ranchi
  19. IIM Rohtak
  20. S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research

How NIRF Rankings Help MBA Aspirants

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranks colleges based on several factors. These include teaching quality, research, graduation outcomes, placements, learning resources, and overall academic performance.

The rankings help students compare institutes on common parameters. However, students should also check placement records, course fees, faculty, specialisations, internships, scholarships, and campus facilities before making their final choice.

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