MBA Admission 2026-27: Check Top Management Colleges In India

MBA Admission 2026-27: Master of Business Administration (MBA) aspirants looking ahead to the 2026-27 admission cycle can use the latest NIRF management rankings as a starting point to shortlist some of India's top colleges. The list continues to be led by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Kozhikode, with IIT Delhi, IIM Lucknow, IIM Mumbai, IIM Calcutta, IIM Indore, MDI Gurgaon and XLRI also among the leading names.

Since admissions to most of these institutes are based on national-level entrance exams such as the Common Admission Test (CAT) and Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT), the rankings offer a useful benchmark for students planning their applications.

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Top 10 Management Colleges

1. Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

Location: Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Score: 83.29

NIRF Rank: 1

2. Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka

Score: 81.56

NIRF Rank: 2

3. Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode

Location: Kozhikode, Kerala

Score: 79.85

NIRF Rank: 3

4. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Score: 78.94

NIRF Rank: 4

5. Indian Institute of Management Lucknow

Location: Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

Score: 77.97

NIRF Rank: 5

6. Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai

Location: Mumbai, Maharashtra

Score: 77.58

NIRF Rank: 6

7. Indian Institute of Management Calcutta

Location: Kolkata, West Bengal

Score: 77.34

NIRF Rank: 7

8. Indian Institute of Management Indore

Location: Indore, Madhya Pradesh

Score: 75.68

NIRF Rank: 8

9. Management Development Institute

Location: Gurugram, Haryana

Score: 71.96

NIRF Rank: 9

10. XLRI - Xavier School of Management

Location: Jamshedpur, Jharkhand

Score: 70.63

NIRF Rank: 10

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For the 2026-27 cycle, these rankings can help students identify leading institutions, but entrance exams such as CAT and XAT will still remain the main gateways to most top MBA programmes.

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As per official information, the NIRF framework evaluates institutes on teaching, learning resources, research, graduation outcomes and perception, so the list is a useful benchmark for comparing colleges. Candidates should also look at specialisations, fees, campus location and placement records before finalising choices.