Xavier Management Placement Trends Over Last 5 Years, Job Roles Offered

XAT 2027: The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur as a national-level entrance exams for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programmes. The institute started the application process for the XAT 2027 on July 15, 2026. As per the official announcement, the XAT 2027 examination will be held on January 3, from 2 pm to 5 pm. Aspirants must note that the XAT registration window is open till December 6, 2026.

According to official information, XAT score is accepted by over 250 business schools and conducted in 100+ test cities across India, making it one of the most accessible and comprehensive MBA/PGDM entrance exams. With its unique approach to testing decision-making and critical thinking, XAT helps identify future business leaders beyond just academic excellence, the official website stated.

The exam body has also announced that applications for the PGDM (General Management) programme at XLRI Jamshedpur are now open. Through the programme, the institute offers a 18-month full-time residential management programme. The course enables students to grasp the latest in management theory, broadens perspectives and launches them into new avenues of problem solving, the official notification stated.

Placement, Salary Trends Over Last 5 Years

2024-25

Highest Salary: 75 lakh

Average Salary: 28.68 lakh

2023-24

Highest Salary: 53.53 lakh

Average Salary: 27.07 lakh

2022-23

Highest Salary: 80.35 lakh

Average Salary: 29.4 lakh

2021-22

Highest Salary: 44.74 lakh

Average Salary: 26.69 lakh

2020-21

Highest Salary: 34.3 lakh

Average Salary: 18.49 lakh

Job Roles, Companies

Check some of the job roles offered by companies through the institute's placement programmes:

Chief Manager (ICICI Bank)

Senior Consultant (Infosys Consulting, Flip carbon)

Business Consultant (Tech Mahindra)

Consultant (Accenture Strategy, Accenture Technology Consulting, ATCI)

Intelligent Automation, AI for Transformation, and Customer Experience Manager(Bandhan Bank)

Brand Lead (Centelon)

Marketing (Trident)

Candidates interested in appearing for the XAT 2027 can visit the official website, xatonline.in, to fill out the application form.