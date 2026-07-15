XLRI Jamshedpur Application Open: Check List Of Management Colleges Accepting XAT Score

XAT 2027 Registration: The XLRI Jamshedpur has started the application process for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2027 today, July 15, 2026. Candidates interested in appearing for the XAT 2027 can visit the official website, xatonline.in, to fill out the application form. As per the official announcement, the XAT 2027 examination will be held on January 3, from 2 pm to 5 pm. Aspirants must note that the registration window is open till December 6, 2026.

List Of Management Institutes Accepting XAT Score

Check the list of some XAT associate institutes for the 2027 admission cycle, as announced by the exam body.

AIMS Institutes (Acharya Institute of Management and Sciences) (Bengaluru)

Amrita School of Business (Coimbatore)

Ahmedabad University (Ahmedabad)

Aditya School of Business Management (Mumbai)

Badruka School Of Management (Hyderabad)

Bennett University (Greater Noida)

Birla Institute of Management Technology (Bhubaneshwar, Greater Noida)

Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani

Chanakya University (Bengaluru)

Christ (Deemed to be University) Lavasa (Pune)

Christ (Deemed to be university) Delhi NCR (Ghaziabad)

Doon Business School (DBS Global University) (Dehradun)

Dr DY Patil B-School (Pune)

Goa Institute of Management (Goa)

Jaipuria Institute of Management (Noida)

Kalinga University (Raipur)

KIIT School of Management (Bhubaneshwar)

Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management, Delhi (New Delhi)

Maharaja Agrasen Business School (Delhi)

M S Ramaiah Institute of Management (Bengaluru)

MICA (Ahmedabad)

XAT 2027 Admission: Xavier Members

The XAT official website has also shared the Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI) members for the 2027 registration cycle. Check some prominent ones below.

XLRI Xavier School of Management (Jamshedpur)

Loyola Institute of Business Administration (Chennai)

St. Francis Institute of Management and Research (SFIMR) (Mumbai)

Xavier Business School (XBS), St.Xavier's University, Kolkata

Xavier Institute of Social Service (Ranchi)

As per the official notification, the XAT registration fee is Rs 2300. Candidates interested in XLRI programmes need to pay an additional fee of Rs 200 each.