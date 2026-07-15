Xavier Aptitude Test 2027 Registration Begins Today; Apply Online, Check Exam Date, Fee Here

XAT Registration 2027: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has started the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2027 registration process from today, for admission to Master of Business Administration and other management programmes offered by XLRI and participating business schools across India.

Eligible candidates can now submit their applications through the official XAT website. As per the schedule, the registration window will remain open until December 6, 2026. The admit card is scheduled to be released on December 20, 2026 (tentative), while the examination will be held on January 3, 2027, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Candidates are advised to complete their registration early to avoid last-minute issues and secure their preferred test city.

Direct Link: XAT 2027 Registration

XAT Registration 2027: Important Dates

Candidates should note the following schedule before applying:

Registration begins: July 15, 2026

July 15, 2026 Last date to apply: December 6, 2026

December 6, 2026 Admit card release: December 20, 2026 (Tentative)

December 20, 2026 (Tentative) XAT 2027 exam: January 3, 2027 (2:00 pm to 5:00 pm)

How to Apply for XAT 2027?

Candidates can complete the application process by following these steps:

Visit the official XAT registration portal at xatonline.in.

Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Verify the account through OTP and log in.

Fill in personal, academic and work experience details.

Upload a recent photograph and signature in the prescribed format.

Select the preferred test city and programme choices.

Pay the application fee online and submit the form.

Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

XAT 2027 Registration Fee: Application Charges and Programme Fee Details

Candidates applying for XAT 2027 should note the registration and programme-wise application fees before submitting the online form.

XAT 2027 registration fee: Rs 2,300 for all candidates.

Rs 2,300 for all candidates. XLRI programme application fee: Candidates applying to XLRI programmes need to pay an additional Rs 200 per programme.

Candidates applying to XLRI programmes need to pay an additional Rs 200 per programme. Indian candidates applying through GMAT/GRE: Applicants seeking admission to the XLRI Post Graduate Diploma in Management (General Management) and the XLRI Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Logistics and Supply Chain Management) through GMAT/GRE are required to pay Rs 2,600.

Applicants seeking admission to the XLRI Post Graduate Diploma in Management (General Management) and the XLRI Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Logistics and Supply Chain Management) through GMAT/GRE are required to pay Rs 2,600. NRI/Foreign/PIO/OCI candidates: Applicants applying through GMAT for one or more XLRI programmes must pay Rs 5,000.

Candidates should carefully verify all details before final submission, as incorrect information may affect the admission process. Early registration is recommended to improve the chances of getting the preferred examination city.