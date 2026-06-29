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XAT vs CAT 2026: Which MBA Entrance Exam Is Tougher? Key Differences Explained

CAT Vs XAT: Both tests assess aptitude, reasoning, and verbal skills, they differ in their exam pattern, syllabus, and evaluation process.

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XAT vs CAT 2026: Which MBA Entrance Exam Is Tougher? Key Differences Explained
CAT Vs XAT: Both examinations are considered challenging, but they test different skills.

The XAT and CAT are among the most competitive MBA entrance examinations in India. Every year, lakhs of candidates appear for these exams to secure admission to leading management institutes. While both tests assess aptitude, reasoning, and verbal skills, they differ in their exam pattern, syllabus, and evaluation process. Candidates often ask whether XAT is tougher than CAT. The answer depends on the exam structure and a candidate's preparation strategy.

Although both exams are conducted in computer-based mode, there are several important differences that candidates should understand before preparing.

XAT vs CAT 2026: Key Differences

ParticularCATXAT
Full FormCommon Admission TestXavier Aptitude Test
Conducting BodyIndian Institutes of Management (IIMs)XLRI Jamshedpur
Exam ModeComputer-Based TestComputer-Based Test
Duration120 Minutes180 Minutes
Number of Sections35
Difficulty LevelModerate to DifficultModerate to Difficult
Additional SectionNoneDecision Making and General

CAT primarily evaluates Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning, and Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension. XAT covers similar subjects but also includes Decision Making and General Knowledge, making its syllabus comparatively broader.

XAT vs CAT 2026: Which Exam Is Tougher?

Both examinations are considered challenging, but they test different skills.

CAT is known for its high level of competition, strict sectional time limits, and challenging Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning section. Speed, accuracy, and effective time management are essential to score well.

XAT, on the other hand, includes the Decision Making section, which evaluates analytical thinking and practical judgment. The Quantitative Aptitude section is also regarded as demanding, while the General Knowledge section requires candidates to stay updated with current affairs and static GK. These additional components make XAT a comprehensive assessment for MBA aspirants.

The level of difficulty depends on an individual's strengths and preparation.

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