XAT vs CAT 2026: Which MBA Entrance Exam Is Tougher? Key Differences Explained

The XAT and CAT are among the most competitive MBA entrance examinations in India. Every year, lakhs of candidates appear for these exams to secure admission to leading management institutes. While both tests assess aptitude, reasoning, and verbal skills, they differ in their exam pattern, syllabus, and evaluation process. Candidates often ask whether XAT is tougher than CAT. The answer depends on the exam structure and a candidate's preparation strategy.

Although both exams are conducted in computer-based mode, there are several important differences that candidates should understand before preparing.

XAT vs CAT 2026: Key Differences

Particular CAT XAT Full Form Common Admission Test Xavier Aptitude Test Conducting Body Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) XLRI Jamshedpur Exam Mode Computer-Based Test Computer-Based Test Duration 120 Minutes 180 Minutes Number of Sections 3 5 Difficulty Level Moderate to Difficult Moderate to Difficult Additional Section None Decision Making and General

CAT primarily evaluates Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning, and Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension. XAT covers similar subjects but also includes Decision Making and General Knowledge, making its syllabus comparatively broader.

XAT vs CAT 2026: Which Exam Is Tougher?

Both examinations are considered challenging, but they test different skills.

CAT is known for its high level of competition, strict sectional time limits, and challenging Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning section. Speed, accuracy, and effective time management are essential to score well.

XAT, on the other hand, includes the Decision Making section, which evaluates analytical thinking and practical judgment. The Quantitative Aptitude section is also regarded as demanding, while the General Knowledge section requires candidates to stay updated with current affairs and static GK. These additional components make XAT a comprehensive assessment for MBA aspirants.

The level of difficulty depends on an individual's strengths and preparation.