Xavier Aptitude Test Answer Key Out, Here's How To Download, Raise Objection

XAT 2026 Answer Key Out: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has released the response sheets for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026, conducted on January 4. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access and download the answer keys from the official website, xatonline.in, and raise objections, if any.

XAT is a national-level entrance exam held annually for admission to MBA/PGDM programmes at top business schools. Its scores are accepted by more than 250 business schools, including XLRI Jamshedpur, SP Jain, XIMB, IMT Ghaziabad, across the country. The examination was held on January 4, and the result is expected in the last week of this month.

How To Download XAT 2026 Answer Keys

Visit the official website, xatonline.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Answer Keys & Objection Form" tab.

Log in using your XAT ID and date of birth.

Check and download the provisional answer keys.

Raise objections following the instructions provided.

Direct Link To Download XAT 2026 Answer Keys, Raise Objection

Candidates requiring assistance can contact the XAT helpdesk at +91 919513630765 (Monday to Saturday, 9 AM to 6 PM) or via email at xat2026@xlri.ac.in.

According to the official information bulletin, the XAT 2026 scorecard will be available for download on the official website between January 31 and March 31, 2026. While XLRI uses XAT scores for admissions to its own programmes, it does not play any role in the admission process or academic evaluation of other institutes that accept XAT results.

Based on score-percentile trends from the last six years, the expected XAT score required for top percentiles in 2026 is likely to be slightly lower than 2025. According to tentative estimates, a score of 35-36 marks may be sufficient to secure a 99 percentile in XAT 2026, compared to 38.4 marks required in 2025. For the 95 percentile, candidates may need 29-30 marks, while a 90 percentile is expected around 25-26 marks.