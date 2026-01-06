XAT 2026 Candidate Response Sheet Released, Download Link Here

XAT 2026 Response Sheet: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has released the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 examination response sheet. Candidates who appeared for the test held for admission to MBA programmes across India can check and download the Response sheet on the official website xatonline.in.

XAT 2026 was held on January 4 in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

XAT 2026 Exam: How To Download Response Sheet?

Visit the official website xatonline.in.

On the homepage, click on "Candidate Response Sheet".

Enter your XAT user id and password.

Click on "Login" and your response sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for calculating your expected marks.

Direct Link Here - "XAT 2026 Response Sheet Download Link"

XLRI conducts XAT on behalf of the Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI). Over 250 institutes across India accept XAT scores for admission to MBA and other full-time management programmes.

XAT 2026 Exam Details

The question paper for XAT includes the following subjects: