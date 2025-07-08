XAT 2026 Registration To Start Soon, Check Steps To Apply

XAT 2026 Registration: The registration process for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 is expected to begin shortly on the official website xatonline.in. Conducted by XLRI - Xavier School of Management on behalf of the Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI), XAT is one of the most important national-level entrance exams for MBA and PGDM programmes in India.

The exact registration start date will be announced soon, but the last date to apply is November 30, 2025. The admit card is expected to be available for download from December 20, 2025, and the XAT 2026 exam is scheduled to be held on January 4, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 5 PM.

The application fee for XAT 2026 is Rs 2,200. Candidates applying for XLRI programmes will need to pay an additional Rs 200 per programme.

Indian candidates who wish to apply for the PGDM (GM) programme through GMAT/GRE must pay Rs 2,500. Those from NRI/Foreign/PIO/OCI categories applying for one or more programmes via GMAT will have to pay Rs 5,000.

The test will be conducted in multiple cities across India, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad. Aspirants are encouraged to take the mock test provided on the official website to get familiar with the exam format and build confidence.

How To Register for XAT 2026

Visit the official website xatonline.in.

Click on the 'Register' link on the homepage.

Complete the registration process and verify your email address.

Fill in the application form with the required details and upload documents.

Pay the registration fee online.

Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

XAT 2026 Exam Structure

XAT 2026 will assess candidates through four main sections:

Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning: To test reading, grammar, and critical thinking skills.

To test reading, grammar, and critical thinking skills. Decision Making: To evaluate analytical thinking and ethical judgement.

To evaluate analytical thinking and ethical judgement. Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation: To test mathematical and data-handling skills.

To test mathematical and data-handling skills. General Awareness: To assess knowledge of current affairs, economics, and business.

XAT scores are accepted by XLRI and over 160 other B-schools in India. Candidates aspiring to pursue management education are advised to keep checking the official website regularly for updates on registration and exam-related announcements.