XAT 2026 Registration For MBA Admission To 250 Colleges Begins On July 10

XAT 2026 Registration: The Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI), Jamshedpur, will open the registration window for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 on Wednesday, July 10. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website, xatonline.in. The last date to submit the application form is December 5. The admit card is expected to be released on December 20. The exam is scheduled to be held on January 4, 2026, in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM.

XLRI conducts XAT on behalf of the Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI). Over 250 institutes across India accept XAT scores for admission to MBA and other full-time management programmes.

XAT 2026: Here's How To Apply

Register on the official portal

Fill out the application form

Upload the required documents and pay the application fee

Submit the application form

Candidates who complete their XAT 2026 registration on Day 1 will be eligible for exclusive preparation-related opportunities.

Interactive Q&A Sessions with XLRI Students and XAT Team

Tentative Dates: Last week of July & first week of August

Details: 200 randomly selected Day 1 applicants will be invited to two-way interactive sessions led by XAT toppers and the XAT Convenor.

Benefits:

Ask questions directly to XAT toppers and the exam convenor

Get preparation tips, test-taking strategies, and admission insights

Private Telegram Group Access

Tentative Active Dates: Second and fourth week of August (1-hour sessions each)

Details: 100 randomly selected Day 1 applicants will gain access to a private Telegram group moderated by XLRI students and the XAT team.

Benefits:

Post doubts and receive expert responses in real time

Get first-hand insights from XLRI mentors and exam officials

For more than 75 years, XLRI has been conducting XAT at a national level to identify the most suitable candidates for management education.

