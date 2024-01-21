XAT 2024 Result Announced, Check Steps To Download Scorecards

XAT 2024 Result: The examination was held on January 7, 2024.

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024 result has been announced by the Xavier School of Management. Individuals who took the XAT can access their scorecards from the official website by using the exam ID and date of birth. Candidates will be allowed to download their scorecards until March 31. The examination was held on January 7, 2024, at various centers nationwide from 2pm to 5.30pm.

Steps To Check XAT 2024 Result:

Visit the official XAT website at xatonline.in

Click on the XAT 2024 Result link located on the homepage

Enter your login details and click submit

Your scorecard will be visible on the screen

Review and download the scorecard

Retain a hard copy for future reference

Admission to XLRI programmes is determined by merit, and there are no allocations for management or NRI quotas.



The results have been declared before the scheduled date, which was January 31, 2024.

XAT 2024: Marking scheme

A correct answer earns 1 mark.

0.25 negative marking for an incorrect answer.

After 8 unattempted answers, -0.10 marks for each unanswered question.

Beyond XLRI, XAT opens doors to esteemed Indian B-schools such as Loyola Institute of Business Management (Chennai), St. Joseph's Institute of Management, IMT Ghaziabad, GIM Goa, Sri Balaji University, TAPMI Manipal, XIMB Bhubaneswar, and FORE School of Management (New Delhi).

